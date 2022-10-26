Doss Releases '4 New Hit Songs *Remixes'
Doss is set to play at New York’s Paragon on October 28.
4 New Hit Songs *Remixes, the new EP from New York icon Doss, is out today on LuckyMe/Duet. The EP features four new, self-produced remixes of the tracks off her much-lauded EP 4 New Hit Songs, including "Look (All Night Mix)" featuring Baltimore legend Rye Rye.
"4 New Hit Songs was written in bedrooms; each song focused on the interior," says Doss. "After having the opportunity to play these songs in so many different spaces, in different landscapes and environments, I found myself revisiting them, making adjustments here and there, looking towards the exterior."
"I like to think that all of my songs can evolve and change and adapt. I try to approach writing lyrics and vocals in a way that, to me, feels like sampling. It makes sense to recycle and rework my music and shape it to the spaces in which it's experienced."
Produced by Doss with additional production from Hudson Mohawke and Plush (formerly Unicorn Kid), 4 New Hit Songs *Remixes developed from live edits Doss refined while on tour with Yves Tumor, and at sold-out headliners across the country. Ahead of the EP's release, Doss shared "Puppy (Feel The Beat Mix)," co-produced with Hudson Mohawke, and "Strawberry (Singin' Club Mix)."
Doss is set to play at New York's Paragon on October 28 ahead of two very special shows later this year-Los Angeles'Don Quixote on December 10 and New York's Elsewhere Hall on December 16.
Last year's breakout project, 4 New Hit Songs, was named to Best of 2021 lists from The Guardian, NPR, Pitchfork, The FADER, Dazed, Stereogum, Nylon, Paste, Gorilla vs. Bear and more.
Listen to the new single here:
