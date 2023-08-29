Don Giovanni Band TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Release 'Getting Bitter'

After announcing their forthcoming sophomore studio album Till You Return last month, Teenage Halloween have released their brand new single, the second track to be released ahead of the album, titled “Getting Bitter.” The single is streaming across all platforms now.

The track is accompanied by an animated music video. “Getting Bitter” sees bass player Tricia Marshall taking lead vocal and songwriting duties.

“Getting Bitter” arrives alongside a music video which connotes early Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Dr. Katz-inspired squiggle cartoon unease, which echoes the songs themes of anxiety and fear. The video, created by NYC multimedia artist Preston Spurlock, features an antagonist skeleton who moves through life unaware of the terrifying affect his actions are having on everyone he encounters.

Teenage Halloween’s bassist Tricia Marshall takes lead vocals and songwriting duties with the track, and reflects on the meaning behind the song, stating that it’s “about feeling the peak of frustration with an addict family member. You've offered them all kinds of help in the past --emotional support, financial support, what have you -- and realize that your help is fruitless without them first wanting to help themselves.

And because you care for and love this person, you want to continue the support, but a bitter edge develops as they continue their self-destructive path. You grow somewhat resentful of this person who takes family and sobriety for granted, when in reality it's not entirely their fault, so you're left in an uncomfortable crossroad.”

Photo by Okie Dokie Studio