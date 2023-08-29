Don Giovanni Band TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Release 'Getting Bitter'

The track is accompanied by an animated music video. “Getting Bitter.”

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Don Giovanni Band TEENAGE HALLOWEEN Release 'Getting Bitter'

After announcing their forthcoming sophomore studio album Till You Return last month, Teenage Halloween have released their brand new single, the second track to be released ahead of the album, titled “Getting Bitter.” The single is streaming across all platforms now.

The track is accompanied by an animated music video. “Getting Bitter” sees bass player Tricia Marshall taking lead vocal and songwriting duties.

“Getting Bitter” arrives alongside a music video which connotes early Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Dr. Katz-inspired squiggle cartoon unease, which echoes the songs themes of anxiety and fear. The video, created by NYC multimedia artist Preston Spurlock, features an antagonist skeleton who moves through life unaware of the terrifying affect his actions are having on everyone he encounters.

Teenage Halloween’s bassist Tricia Marshall takes lead vocals and songwriting duties with the track, and reflects on the meaning behind the song, stating that it’s “about feeling the peak of frustration with an addict family member. You've offered them all kinds of help in the past --emotional support, financial support, what have you -- and realize that your help is fruitless without them first wanting to help themselves.

And because you care for and love this person, you want to continue the support, but a bitter edge develops as they continue their self-destructive path. You grow somewhat resentful of this person who takes family and sobriety for granted, when in reality it's not entirely their fault, so you're left in an uncomfortable crossroad.”

Photo by Okie Dokie Studio



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates Photo
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates

Now, the seminal and now-legendary debut record, lovingly pressed onto vinyl will be made available officially for the first time. Originally released on Dreamworks records in 2002, it is seeing vinyl release from Canadian Indie powerhouse, Dine Alone Records, who have been releasing new music from both Sparta and Jim Ward since 2020.

2
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single Cheap Fantastical Takedown Photo
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown'

A limited edition 12” single featuring 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown' and two new songs, 'Millions of Billions' and 'Ghost & the Snakebite,' will be available exclusively at independent record stores on October 6. Pressed on opaque red vinyl at the state-of-the-art Citizen Vinyl pressing facility in Asheville, NC.

3
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track Cubic Zirconia Photo
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track 'Cubic Zirconia'

Following the runaway success and critical acclaim of her debut album ‘Cool Dry Place,’ the witty, playful and intuitive artist Katy Kirby has signed to ANTI- Records and is sharing her first track via the label, titled “Cubic Zirconia.” Watch the new music video now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

4
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares Easy To Leave Photo
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares 'Easy To Leave'

Kayslee’s songwriting credits on the soundtrack for the buzzworthy miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six – alongside tenured songwriters Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, Taylor Goldsmith, and others – landed a #1 spot on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and #10 on Top Album Sales.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Nola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago TomorrowNola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago Tomorrow
T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'
SCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD ReleaseSCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD Release
Rare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be AuctionedRare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON