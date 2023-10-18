Don Broco Announce Third London Koko Show & Tour Supports

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

Don Broco have announced a third headline show at London’s KOKO and support acts including Trash Boat and Ocean Grove for their upcoming UK headline tour.

The 17-date tour starts at Hexagon in Reading on November 29th and the new KOKO date on December 19th will finish run of shows. Tickets for the tour are on sale via https://myticket.co.uk/artists/don-broco with full dates listed below.

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY TOUR

NOVEMBER 2023
29 – Reading, Hexagon
30 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

DECEMBER 2023
1 – Margate, Dreamland
2 – Norwich, UEA
4 – Bristol, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
5 – Brighton Dome
7 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
8 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
9 – Leicester, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
11 – York, Barbican
12 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
13 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
13 – Wolverhampton, KK’s Steel Mill
16 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy
17 – London, KOKO (SOLD OUT)
18 – London, KOKO (SOLD OUT)
19 – London, KOKO

Don Broco are currently on tour in North America before returning to the UK for The Birthday Party Tour, an intimate sweaty run of shows this winter which will see them playing a hits-packed set and getting up, close and personal with their exuberant fan-base in celebration of their latest single ‘Birthday Party’ – a skittery, genre-bending electro-blast of crunching beats and distorted guitars topped off with vocalist Rob Damiani's ennui-drenched vocals about no one turning up to your birthday party.

Last week Don Broco’s current North American tourmates The Home Team, Ryan Oakes, Skyler Acord, and The Color 8 all contributed vocals on a killer remix of the song ‘Birthday Party’ (Party In The U.S.A. Remix).

Photo credit Tom Pullen



