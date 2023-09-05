Dominic Fike Concert to Stream on Apple Music

Dominic Fike will be the latest artist to take the stage of Apple Music Live — the live performance series that gives the biggest stars in music a stage to connect with audiences around the world.

The superstar’s electrifying performance at Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheater as part of his ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’ North American tour will debut Wednesday, September 6th at 7:00pm PST / 10:00pm EST exclusively on Apple Music at apple.co/DominicFikeAML and Apple TV+. Fans can also stream the Apple Music Live performance anytime on demand on both Apple Music and Apple TV+.

During the performance, Fike showcases his biggest hits and fan favorites including, “Mona Lisa”, “3 Nights”, “Superstar Sh*t”, and "Think Fast”, plus additional selections from his sophomore album ‘Sunburn’ released earlier this summer. The tour marks Dominic’s first live performances since his breakout set at Coachella this spring.

Watch a trailer of Dominic Fike’s Apple Music Live performance here:

To celebrate the performance, Dominic was joined by Apple Music 1 host Travis Mills prior to the show for a conversation about moving with intention, the evolution of his live performances, taking on a more leadership role, and everything fans can expect from the show.

Ahead of the show, Dominic told Apple Music’s Travis Mills, "With this tour…I made sure I was as involved as I could be so that it’s really special and that translated to this incredible live show we did at Coachella, and I’m riding off that high right now with that focus and that intention.”

Dominic’s talent knows no bounds. His ability to create from a place of vulnerability and honesty not only comes through in the music but also our conversation,” said Apple Music host Travis Mills, who sat down with Fike for an interview set to air TODAY at 4pm PST on Apple Music 1. “We’re thrilled to bring this electric performance to his fans around the world.”

Dominic Fike’s songs have reached the Daily Top 100 in more than 70 countries worldwide on Apple Music. Upon its release in July, Sunburn soared to Apple Music's Top Albums Chart in 125 countries worldwide, including 20 where it reached the top 10. Sunburn is among the top five alternative albums of 2023 so far by first-week streams in 20 countries. In the past six months, his streams on Apple Music worldwide have grown 79%.

The second season of Apple Music Live kicked off this past May with a special performance by Ed Sheeran and was followed by Burna Boy’s historic London Stadium show from earlier this summer.

Additional Apple Music Live standout performances have included Harry Styles’s One Night Only in New York performance, Billie Eilish’s Live at the O2 performance; Alicia Keys’s first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball; and riveting performances from chart-topping artists Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, and Wizkid. Explore the full lineup of past performances in the Apple Music Live archive.

Get exclusive wallpapers for your phone on Dominic Fike's concert page in Shazam. Tap "Notify Me" to unlock the Apple Music Live setlist, tour photos, and more after the show.

About Dominic Fike

First discovered by the world through a collection of demos on Soundcloud recorded at home while on house arrest, Dominic Fike’s rise since has been the kind only seen once or twice per generation – praised by everyone from The Fader to The New Yorker as “the future of pop music” for his fusion of hip-hop and sun-damaged rock that spawned a #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart and subsequent collaborations with the likes of Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Omar Apollo, Kenny Beats and more.

While he quickly built a devoted fanbase for his music – evidenced by his sold out debut North American Rain Or Shine tour in 2019 – Dom’s profile grew exponentially when he emerged as Elliot, a fan favorite in season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria.

While it would have been easy for Dom to tap any number of super-producers and songwriters for his forthcoming sophomore album Sunburn, Dom decided to revisit his roots and return to his native Florida to pen a love letter to the complicated locale in which he was raised. Aided by drummer Henry Kwapis (Dijon), producers Devin Workman and Jim-E-Stack (Bon Iver, Caroline Polachek), Sunburn is comprised of 15 ruthlessly honest dispatches from heartbreak and regret, addiction, sex, and jealousy.

It’s the sound of someone who returned home to discover himself once more, who found the right words in small rooms – conjuring timeless spells to close this last chapter of his life and open the door to an even more searingly bright future.

The album is perhaps best represented by its title track “Sunburn,” a mission statement about life in South Florida: being too broke for higher education, the tears of a mother terrified about losing it all, and the resolve of the narrator to never let that happen. As the refrain goes: “when I die, lay me in the sun.”