Dom La Nena Releases New Video And Song 'Oiseau Sauvage' With Six Degrees Records

The multi-talented singer, songwriter, producer, and cellist, Dom La Nena releases her highly anticipated song "Oiseau Sauvage" , with tastemaker Six Degrees Records. The stunning song comes in advance of her third album Tempo due out early next year.

The new single effortlessly brings the Brazilian born, Paris based artist's impressive vocals and songwriting sensibilities center stage in the dreamy song. Dom La Nena reflects, " 'Oiseau Sauvage' is the first song that I wrote that incorporates the three languages that I have consistently used throughout my life: Portuguese, Spanish and French. Sometimes this is exactly what happens inside my head; a sentence from each language, mixed up and interchanged, as if the three languages have become one in my head.

I wrote this song during my pregnancy. It is a reflection on the incredible feelings of having someone growing inside yourself with whom you share everything very deeply (happiness, sadness, joys, fears). You learn more about this being with time but from whom you do not know a lot about at the beginning."

The new song is accompanied by an equally elegant video directed by Jeremiah (R.E.M., The Do, Camille) and in collaboration with French magician Etienne Saglio - a master of the French new magic movement - « Nouvelle Magie » - which reinvents the exploration of a contemporary aesthetic with a romantic & mystifying imagination.

The new single was produced and performed by Dom La Nena and mixed by the talented Noah Georgeson (Devendra Banhart, Rodrigo Amarante, The Strokes). Watch the new video for "Oiseau Sauvage" here:





