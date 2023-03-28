Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'

LA-based singer/songwriter Dolo Tonight twists convention and catchy choruses into an intoxicating, sun-soaked blend of indie, alternative and rock.

Today he shares a new single with friend and collaborator, MICO, titled "Do Better" -- an indie-pop tune with dreamy guitars and upbeat energy juxtaposed with a dark storyline. Painting the picture of a man who negotiates with the devil, Dolo and MICO swap verses taking on the distinct POV's of each character.

"It was awesome collaborating with one of my best friends on a track where we could both play up our ideas to create something larger than life." Dolo explains. "I knew MICO's theatre/rock style presentation on this would be perfect for the song, and I couldn't have picked better for my first feature release."

MICO chimes in, "I got to be a lot more playful with my lyricism than I usually am, and it's just a cool back and forth dynamic that I haven't gotten to explore yet but still feels true to both of our styles."

After releasing a handful of infectiously melodic singles and accompanying music videos, Dolo Tonight signed to Epitaph and released his label debut EP 'LIFE'S A PARTY THEN YOU'RE DEAD'. His colorful personality and natural storytelling abilities prove his status as an up-and-coming anti-pop sensation, leading to recent growth on TikTok with almost 2M views this past month.

At every turn, he is determined to take his craft to new heights - literally. In 2021, the LA by way of Jersey artist made history with his single "Higher," filming the Highest Altitude Music Video in the Western Hemisphere from the basket of a hot air balloon.

This skyscraping success came on the heels of his breakout "Too High," which launched him into the top five of Spotify's Top 100 Breaking Artists in 2019. His most recent single "Parking Lot Love Story" leapt to #7 on the iTunes Alternative Chart and brought in over 63K views on Tik-Tok, cementing Dolo Tonight (real name Jonah Rindner) as one of the underground's fastest rising names.

Watch the new music video here: