Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'

Dolo Tonight & MICO Share Playful New Single 'Do Better'

The track was released alongside a music video.

Mar. 28, 2023  

LA-based singer/songwriter Dolo Tonight twists convention and catchy choruses into an intoxicating, sun-soaked blend of indie, alternative and rock.

Today he shares a new single with friend and collaborator, MICO, titled "Do Better" -- an indie-pop tune with dreamy guitars and upbeat energy juxtaposed with a dark storyline. Painting the picture of a man who negotiates with the devil, Dolo and MICO swap verses taking on the distinct POV's of each character.

"It was awesome collaborating with one of my best friends on a track where we could both play up our ideas to create something larger than life." Dolo explains. "I knew MICO's theatre/rock style presentation on this would be perfect for the song, and I couldn't have picked better for my first feature release."

MICO chimes in, "I got to be a lot more playful with my lyricism than I usually am, and it's just a cool back and forth dynamic that I haven't gotten to explore yet but still feels true to both of our styles."

After releasing a handful of infectiously melodic singles and accompanying music videos, Dolo Tonight signed to Epitaph and released his label debut EP 'LIFE'S A PARTY THEN YOU'RE DEAD'. His colorful personality and natural storytelling abilities prove his status as an up-and-coming anti-pop sensation, leading to recent growth on TikTok with almost 2M views this past month.

At every turn, he is determined to take his craft to new heights - literally. In 2021, the LA by way of Jersey artist made history with his single "Higher," filming the Highest Altitude Music Video in the Western Hemisphere from the basket of a hot air balloon.

This skyscraping success came on the heels of his breakout "Too High," which launched him into the top five of Spotify's Top 100 Breaking Artists in 2019. His most recent single "Parking Lot Love Story" leapt to #7 on the iTunes Alternative Chart and brought in over 63K views on Tik-Tok, cementing Dolo Tonight (real name Jonah Rindner) as one of the underground's fastest rising names.

Watch the new music video here:



Photos: Taylor Swift, P!NK & More Attend iHeart Radio Music Awards Photo
Photos: Taylor Swift, P!NK & More Attend iHeart Radio Music Awards
Check out photos of celebrities at the 2023 “iHeartRadio Music Awards,' including H.E.R., Joel McHale, Nicole Scherzinger, Phoebe Bridgers, ICON Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Latto, Doja Cat, Becky G, Jax, and more.
TDJ Announces New North American Tour Dates Photo
TDJ Announces New North American Tour Dates
TDJ has announced a string of live tour dates including her first US shows for 2023. The tour kicks off on June 8 in Austin at Club Eternal, followed by dates in LA, Vancouver, Portland, Montreal, Paris, Glasgow, and includes performances at OSHEAGA Music Festival, DOUR Festival, and a Boiler Room event in New York City.
ODESZA Announce 2023 Tour Dates Photo
ODESZA Announce 2023 Tour Dates
The second leg, produced by Live Nation, will follow headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Electric Forest, taking the GRAMMY-nominated duo to stops in San Diego, Columbus, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and more, featuring support from Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, and more.
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform Jaded on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Photo
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS
Watch Miley Cyrus perform 'Jaded' from her recent album 'Endless Summer Vacation' on her Disney+ Backyard Sessions concert special. Cyrus' cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ SpecialVideo: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ Special
March 27, 2023

Watch Miley Cyrus perform 'Jaded' from her recent album 'Endless Summer Vacation' on her Disney+ Backyard Sessions concert special. Cyrus' cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.”
Video: Nickel Creek Perform on CBS Saturday MorningVideo: Nickel Creek Perform on CBS Saturday Morning
March 27, 2023

Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—were featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” this past weekend as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from their acclaimed new album, Celebrants: “Where the Long Line Leads,” “Holding Pattern” and “To The Airport.”  Watch the video now!
Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and AdditionsLos Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions
March 27, 2023

The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has announced a new date. The Life Luxe Experience has always created its weekend event based on the needs and desires of its guests, many who, despite a desire to attend, found the dates in conflict with important personal milestones.
Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'
March 27, 2023

Written with Josh Abbott and Zac Maloy (Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton) over a Zoom call in April 2021, Adrian had just discovered she was pregnant, with her co-writers being some of the first to find out. The first time mom, who uprooted her life in Dallas leaving her family, friends and city life.
Penguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano DayPenguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano Day
March 27, 2023

‘Second Variety’ follows the critically acclaimed 2019 album ‘Handfuls Of Night’, which was inspired by Arthur Jeffes’ expedition where he re-created famous explorer Scott’s last Antarctic trip in 1911. This was followed by the 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, titled ‘A Matter of Life… 2021’.
share