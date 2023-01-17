Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dolly Parton's Rock & Roll Album Will Feature Cher, P!nk, Brandi Carlile & More

Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Dolly Parton has revealed that her upcoming rock album will feature some A-List collaborations.

During an interview on The View, Parton stated that she she will be joined on the album by P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, Steven Tyler, and more. The album will feature covers of songs like "Stairway to Heaven" and "Satisfaction."

"If I'm going to be in the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame, I better do something to earn it. So I'm doing a rock 'n role album and I'm having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me."

Parton also teased that she and music icon Cher are wokring on heading into the recording studio to work on a track for the album as well.

"I'm even gonna have Cher on it. I've been getting a song for her, we've been trying to get the right things together. That's going to be a big thrill I think," she shared.

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. In November 2022, Parton was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus," for which they won a Grammy that year, making that her 11th Grammy win.

She received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows." Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts.

Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 48 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally.

She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 51 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 2020, she released the Christmas album "A Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics."

In 2021, she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" and this December 2022, she will be releasing on NBC an all-new original holiday movie called "Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas" which she is starring in as well as producing.

To date, Parton has donated over 193 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton released the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson which sat at # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller's List for 5 weeks, a record for this decade.

She also released an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book which reached #1 on three charts simultaneously --- Country, Americana/Folk and Bluegrass Albums. From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

Watch the interview on The View here:

Photo by: Vijat Mohindra/NBC



