Dolly Parton & James Patterson Partner with Spotify for 'Run, Rose, Run' Bookcast

Spotify announced today a unique audio experience that blends audio storytelling with original music and sound elements for an immersive listening experience - the Run, Rose, Run Bookcast. In partnership with Dolly Parton and James Patterson, Run, Rose, Run, will combine excerpts of their co-authored fiction novel with its original soundtrack written, produced, and recorded by Parton.

The Bookcast will bring the audiobook to life with the curated music that lends itself to a theatrical audio experience for listeners. Beginning on February 23rd, the Run, Rose, Run Bookcast will be available for free exclusively on Spotify, with multiple episodes releasing weekly.

Set in Nashville, TN, Run, Rose, Run centers around an aspiring female artist who comes to country music's capital city to pursue her music-making dreams. Behind the inspiration of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to conceal. She soon learns that the past can't be hidden, and is threatening the very future she is trying to build. Run, Rose, Run, pairs co-author James Patterson's brilliant character-building and dramatic skills with Dolly Parton's unparalleled insight into the music world's star-making machinery.

"We are honored to partner with Dolly Parton and James Patterson on Run, Rose, Run, a trailblazing audio experience from two of the world's most prolific creators, that combines Spotify's core elements - music and spoken audio," says Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer. "This unique audio experience exemplifies the limitless potential of audio and Spotify's commitment to partnering with exceptional creative talent on new innovative formats."

"I still can't believe that I get to launch Spotify's first ever Bookcast with my buddy James Patterson. What a great way to reach out to listeners all around the world," says Dolly Parton. "When we wrote this book together, I felt I could contribute best by sticking to my first love, music. James and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can."

"I've been a fan of Dolly Parton's storytelling for years, so I was thrilled to collaborate with her on Run, Rose, Run and bring these characters to life," said James Patterson. "The music she's created around this project is incredible, and I'm grateful that Spotify has given us the opportunity to bring listeners a new experience of the book and album."

Following the Bookcast premiere, Parton will release the Run, Rose, Run soundtrack on March 4th. The album is released through Butterfly Records in partnership with Ingrooves/UMG, and will be the first-ever soundtrack for a novel. On March 7th the novel will be released simultaneously with the last 6 episodes of the Bookcast. The album and book can be preordered at the links below.

Pre-order for the Run, Rose, Run Album available here. Pre-order for the Run, Rose, Run novel available here.