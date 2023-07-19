Dogstar Announces New Album 'Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees'

LA-based, independent rock band Dogstar today announced they will release their first album in two decades, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, on October 6, 2023 via their own label Dillon Street Records (distributed through ADA). The band also has a newly signed management deal with Q Prime. Pre-order the highly anticipated album HERE.

“We couldn’t think of a better song to re-introduce Dogstar than ‘Everything Turns Around’ and hope everyone loves it as much as we do. It's catchy and poppy, has a chorus that rocks, a bridge with an indie sensibility and is completed with lyrics that tell an honest yet uplifting story,” Dogstar says of the track. “It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and we can’t wait to take it out on the road.”

In tandem with the announcement of Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, the band debuted the music video for “Everything Turns Around” today.

This summer, Dogstar will kick off a 25+-city headline Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour. Beginning August 11 in Phoenix, AZ with a run of west coast dates across cities like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Denver through the end of the month, they will then take their live show overseas for three dates in Japan in early September.

They will resume their North American dates in December in cities like Chicago, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, DC and Atlanta before concluding on December 20 in Nashville, TN. Tickets for all North American shows go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10am local time. For all dates and details, please visit www.dogstarofficial.com.

Of the upcoming tour, Dogstar added: “When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live so we are thrilled to finally announce the Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour and to soon play for our fans all over North America and Japan.”

Last night, Dogstar took over the Sunset Strip with an intimate, high-energy show at the iconic Roxy Theatre to usher in the release of the new single and album announcement. The show sold out in minutes upon being announced last week. Throughout their 90-minute set, lucky fans got a sneak peek into their new era of music and live show.

Dogstar is composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves.

Dogstar - Somewhere Between The Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour 2023