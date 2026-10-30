Doctor Noize Releases THE MONSTER DANCE Music Video

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Doctor Noize has released a new music video for 'The Monster Dance,' a song by the children's recording and performing artist. The colorful video combines 3D animation with live action, which the release describes as a new step in production artistry for Doctor Noize videos.

He shares, 'My favorite children's film growing up was Mary Poppins, and my favorite part of that film was the groundbreaking segment when they all hop into Bert's paintings.I play a similar character to Dick Van Dyke (and Lin-Manuel Miranda in the sequel) as a homage to those wonderful artists in The Monster Dance video, released today on my birthday.'

'The Monster Dance' was licensed to anchor a new show featuring four monsters at Universal Kids Theme Park & Resort alongside the likes of SpongeBob, Minions, Trolls and Shrek.

About Doctor Noize

Chart-topping children's recording and performing artist Doctor Noize is many things: Stanford Music grad, Master of Recording Arts, entrepreneur, teacher, author, speaker, app creator, studio owner, community builder, lifelong learner, and philosopher-poet-goofball, which BTW is like totally a thing. From the moment music saved his soul when most of his family died in one year as a kid, he knew he'd give back with what saved him.

With chart hits in three decades, the Doc's catalog of recordings is a unique combination of exuberant joy, high-quality production, revered collaborators, and narrative musical structure. Each album is an adventure balancing inspirational learning with positive storytelling and songwriting all ages can explore. His work teaches instruments, music fundamentals, language, leadership, sustainability, equity, diversity and inclusion — all through the eyes of characters so engaging you won't even know you're learning.

Known for his virtuosic one-man-band shows nationwide, The Doc sings and plays a host of instruments, which he uses to loop record and even write songs with audiences on the spot. His diverse performances range in size and scope from acoustic shows and book readings to groundbreaking symphony performances of his acclaimed work Phineas McBoof Crashes the Symphony introducing newcomers to the wide world of orchestral music.

Doctor Noize's innovative Workshops and teaching, developed through his Master's Thesis on Recording Arts Education, draw on his lifetime of learning and leadership experience. As a team and community builder he's been an award-winning high school Arts Department Head; full-time university Director of Recording Arts and Professor; elected to the Boards of the Recording Academy, Children's Music Network, Stanford Alumni in Sustainability Climate Action Forum, and Christian Youth Theater (as an agnostic!); and won a Stanford STARS Award for his volunteer service leading a campaign securing the largest Stanford Reunion attendance ever. He runs Stanford's acclaimed summer Recording Arts program and is Chair of the Pikes Peak State College Recording Arts Technology Program Advisory Board.

The Doc's alter ego Cory Cullinan is a renowned songwriter, recording and performing artist for adults; commissioned composer for stage, screen and symphony; sought-out producer; avant-garde electronic musician; owner of multimedia production house Reach Studios; and writer of the Noizeletter. But his #1 gig is husband and father to three action/adventure superwomen who fuel him with inspiration and purpose. His wife Janette is a trailblazer as a blind corporate leader and Executive Coach; daughter Sidney Grace is a multimedia writer, director, producer and Silver Scholar at Yale School of Management; and daughter Riley Max is a recording, performing and visual artist and Harvard undergrad.

His highly anticipated new retrospective album Positive Energy! (The Music of Doctor Noize) is a 28 track musical collection that is 'immersed in a world of musical adventurousness, diversity, complex composition, performance and production unlike any body of work you've heard or imagined.' He shares. Continuing, 'It's curated so audiophiles, kids, parents and educators will actually get a sense of the unique and deep creative adventure they will go on if they listen to all the Doctor Noize albums.' Each album is a musical centered on a specific story and learning goal including the complexities of leadership and teamwork, grammar and words, musical structure, self-sufficiency, environmentalism, diversity and more.

The album includes the focus track 'The Monster Dance,' which is licensed to anchor a new show featuring four monsters at Universal Kids Theme Park & Resort alongside the likes of SpongeBob, Minions, Trolls and Shrek.

Drawing on his open-minded approach, Doctor Noize and his main monkey Phineas McBoof continue their journey to learn and teach about creativity, curiosity, character and community through music, art and words.

Doctor Noize Website

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