Diynamic Ibiza Announces Amnesia Showcase with Solomun, Joseph Capriati and More

Diynamic continues to dominate Ibiza this summer with the news that the renowned house label will host a special event at Amnesia on August 26th with Solomun, Joseph Capriati, Adriatique and Renato Ratier.

Diynamic is in the midst of another busy summer, with label showcases around the world in full swing and Solomun's +1 party all set to be involved at Exit Festival for the first time while he continues the weekly residency at Pacha. This latest news is another big story that offers people a chance to get the full Diynamic experience at one of the most famous clubs in the world, just a few weeks after Diynamic also host their annual party at DC10.

Amnesia is one of the most ionic clubs in the White Isle and dancing in its vast innards is a unique experience. A high-spec sound system and high tech production ensures each and every party there is hugely memorable. When you add in a carefully curated soundtrack full of Dynamic friends and family, you have another essential event.

This is an extra special showcase because it welcomes techno star Joseph Capriati back to the club for the first time since his sets at the Music On events in 2015. Now returning for Diynamic, he will play a solo set, as well as going back to back for a special set with Solomun, who also plays solo. Elsewhere, Diynamic duo Adriatique also lineup fresh from the 10th release on their own Siamese imprint, which also marks the pair's 10th anniversary and comes as a special new EP titled "X". Last of all, N*E*R*D Edge owner and label boss and all round South American house pioneer Renato Ratier also gets in on the fun.

