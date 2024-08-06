Divine Sweater Debuts 'Light Taker' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Divine Sweater will release their brand new studio album, A Time For Everything, on September 13 via Better Company Records. The deceivingly upbeat and breathtaking collection of shimmering indie-pop, features production by Better Company honcho and San Fermin founder Allen Tate. Announced alongside charming sophistipop single “Counterparts” to acclaim spanning BrooklynVegan, GRRRL Music, WBUR & more, the band earned early acclaim with the release of “Deep Side” earlier this year which went went viral on TikTok, receiving over two million views and catching the attention of none other than Kevin Bacon.

New single “Light Taker”, debuted with FLOOD Magazine, is a crash course in self-destruction. Divine Sweater encourages you to run on minimal sleep, start a fight, break things, let your body ache, and never stop moving. Grungy, heated, and explosive, the song mimics the tumultuous feeling of spiraling completely out of control in the throes of the night. On an album about self-transformation, “Light Taker” is the catalyst speeding up the chemical reaction.

A Time For Everything is a record of ends and beginnings, meditating on one's ability to deal with mortality, loss & grief and having the strength to reset and come out stronger on the other end. Fearlessly honest and strapped with sonic influences spanning Haim, Alvvays, First Aid Kit and Angel Olsen, the notably darker subject matter represents Divine Sweater’s immersion into uncertain realms, achieving catharsis through the process as they wrestled with mortality.

Frontperson/vocalist Meghan Kelleher reflects, “Over the past couple of years, our whole band really did a lot of wrestling with mortality. We've lost a lot of our loved ones, and attended a lot of funerals. Death is just this other chapter in life. It's just inevitable.” Change is also inevitable, and as Kelleher found herself weighed down by successive personal losses, she and guitarist/vocalist Sean Seaver pulled up stakes in Boston and relocated to Brooklyn. “I felt like I was living a version of my life that wasn’t authentic and didn't align with what I actually wanted,” she recalls. “We just uprooted and totally changed everything. I feel like I really reset my life and am a different person now than I was before.”

Earning acclaim from The Needle Drop, Boston Herald, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Indie Shuffle, The Boston Globe and more, the band will kick off a national headlining US tour with a performance at Musikfest this week!

A Time for Everything is a documentation of death and renewal, cataloging the personal changes that take place as the world’s axis continues to shift from under us.

US Tour Dates - TICKETS

8/9: Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

9/19: New York, NY @ Knitting Factory

9/20: Amherst, MA @ The Drake

9/21: Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

9/25: Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

9/26: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

9/28: Ithaca, NY @ Deep Dive

9/29: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/4: Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/5: Washington, DC @ DC9

Photo Credit: Rachel Turner

Comments