Disney Drops 'LOFI: DESCENDANTS' EP

Walt Disney Records has released Lofi: Descendants, an immersive musical experience blending the magic of hit songs from the Disney "Descendants" franchise with laid-back vibes of lofi music.

The familiar melodies and chill beats create a mesmerizing fusion of sound and is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

Lofi: Descendants tracklist:

“Rotten to the Core” - Performed by Chantry Johnson “Night Falls” - Performed by Pendrick “What's My Name” - Performed by Natalie Nayar “Chillin' Like a Villain” - Performed by Lucky West “Queen of Mean” - Performed by Nick Pingree

Additionally, Music from Descendants vinyl album is now available for pre-order at Disney Music Emporium. The compilation is set for release April 26 and features 13 hit songs from the “Descendants” movies including “Rotten to the Core,” “Ways to Be Wicked,” “What’s My Name,” “Queen of Mean,” and more. Pre-order Music from Descendants here.

The "Descendants" movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. All three films in the “Descendants” franchise are now streaming on Disney +.