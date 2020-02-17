Disco Donnie Presents & Sunset Events Announce Phase 1 Talent Lineup for Sunset 2.0

Rise, renew and recharge. Enter Sunset 2.0. An all-new journey into the darker side of electronic music. Sunset 2.0 represents the culmination of fan feedback from over the years and this year, event producers Disco Donnie Presents and Sunset Events offer numerous exciting improvements: redesigned stages, reimagined site grounds, and refreshed festival offerings to provide new ways to experience the festival. In the upcoming months, they'll be revealing these updates, but in the meantime, today they're excited to announce Phase 1of the 2020 lineup.

Sunset 2.0 is about global talent, curated specifically to regional tastes. The Sunset 2.0 lineup incorporates fan feedback of the artists that the fans are most excited to see. Embrace the night and expect a slightly darker twist to the lineup across all genres of electronic dance music. It's time to recharge.

Reverberating across the Raymond James Stadium North Lot over Memorial Day Weekend (May 23 and 24) will be the sounds of more than 50 artists from the darker and heavier end of the electronic music spectrum, including bass house master AC Slater, electro-house duo Adventure Club, heavy house don Chris Lorenzo, dubstep maestro Decadon, techno house veterans Doc Martin and Green Velvet, fast-rising producer J. Worra, beloved basshead Paz, fan favorite Rezz, melodic dubstep crafters Seven Lions, dubstep kingpin Svdden Death, riddim producer Wooli, and dubstep honcho Zomboy. B2B sets include J. Worra b2b Sage Armstrong; Petey Clicks b2b Tombz; Sinden b2b Kendoll; and Taiki Nulight b2b Shift K3Y. Destructo's AMF records and AC Slater's Night Bass records will host stage takeovers.

"2.0" designates an upgrade and that's just what Sunset Music Festival has done by rebranding as Sunset 2.0. Featuring five redesigned stages of more radical visuals, reimagined grounds, a more booming sound system, and a dynamic lineup unlike any other, plus additional performers and art installations, Sunset 2.0 pushes the live music experience to unprecedented new levels.

50+ artists to be announced

5 stages

Artists

Thrilling Acrobatics

Performers

And much more

Watch this space for more information to be announced soon





