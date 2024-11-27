Disclosure Share New Single 'King Steps' With British-Gambian Rapper Pa Salieu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-platinum duo Disclosure have shared their new single “King Steps” —a wildly exhilarating collaboration with fast-rising British-Gambian rapper Pa Salieu. The larger-than-life track marks Disclosure’s first new music since earning a GRAMMY® nomination for their chart-climbing summer smash “She’s Gone, Dance On.”

A hard-hitting banger built on their fiercely inventive sound design, “King Steps” adds to Disclosure’s longtime legacy of boundary-pushing collaborations with such eclectic acts as The Weeknd, Lorde, AlunaGeorge, Aminé, slowthai, and Sam Smith (who featured on their platinum-certified breakthrough single “Latch,” a No. 7 hit on the Billboard Hot 100). This time around, brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence offer up a powerfully infectious anthem fueled by the supremely commanding vocal work of Pa Salieu — one of the most dynamic new voices in Britain’s burgeoning hip-hop scene, whose widely lauded new project Afrikan Alien provides “a new blueprint for pan-African pop,” according to Pitchfork.

During their set last month at The Warehouse Project in Manchester, UK, Pa Salieu joined Disclosure onstage to premiere a live version of “King Steps,” immediately drumming up major anticipation for the track. With its explosive collision of sonic elements — fast-bouncing beats, frenetic textures, dizzying synth that feels beamed in from another dimension — Disclosure’s production serves as a potent backdrop for Pa Salieu’s head-turning lyrical skills. Rooted in a bass-heavy and deeply hypnotic groove and core influences of UK Garage, the result is an instant hit of pure energy and maximal pleasure.

As Guy Howard explains, “We’re excited to continue showcasing the darker, harder side of our sound with “King Steps.” UK Garage has always been a core influence in our music, and it’s incredible to see its impact growing so much over the past year. Collaborating with Pa Salieu—who’s delivering some of the best music coming out of the UK right now—makes it the perfect time to release this track."

Says Pa Salieu, “I’m an Afrikan Alien, and I know that garage music isn’t a genre people might expect me to jump on- but that’s what being an alien is about, moving from planet to planet, sound to sound. I stepped into Disclosure’s world and together we created an atmosphere that blends where we’re both coming from. That is true collaboration.”

Following a challenging period of incarceration, Pa Salieu has returned with a renewed sense of purpose, channelling his reflections into his music. His latest singles, “Belly,” “Allergy,” and “Round & Round” as well as freestyles “Epiphany/Crash” signal a bold new chapter as he pushes boundaries in both sound and storytelling. With new projects on the horizon, Pa Salieu continues to use his voice as an instrument of expression, aiming to uplift and inspire while delivering an unfiltered glimpse into his journey. "My genre is freedom of speech," he proclaims, embodying his revolutionary spirit and commitment to authenticity.

Earlier this month, Disclosure reached their most recent milestone in a monumental year when “She’s Gone, Dance On” garnered a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards — a turn of events that makes the duo 9-time GRAMMY®-nominated artists. After earning their first career GRAMMY® nomination for their 2013 full-length debut Settle (in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album, a triumph later repeated with 2015’s Caracal and 2020’s ENERGY), Disclosure went on to earn nominations for Record Of The Year (for production on Khalid’s “Talk”), Best Dance Recording (for “My High” ft. Aminé and slowthai), and Best Dance/Electronic Recording (for “Higher Than Ever Before”). Released in May and followed by a dazzling video directed by Vincent Catel (Hermès, Dior), “She’s Gone, Dance On” debuted at #16 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and won raves from tastemakers like The FADER, NYLON, Consequence, Stereogum, and V Magazine.

The latest in a series of powerhouse singles from Disclosure, “King Steps” arrives on the heels of the genre-warping “Arachnids” — an October release conceptualized by Guy as an “ever-evolving creative puzzle of sound design and groove exploration.” Since sharing the spellbinding instrumental piece and its accompanying video, Disclosure have amassed praise from the likes of Rolling Stone (who hailed the “darkly textured track”), Billboard (“one for the afterhours, with crisp, syncopated percussion creating a foundation for waves of synth and a warm, inventive breakdown composed primarily of duduk”) EDM.com (“spins a web of unsettling rhythms that creep up your spine, far removed from their signature house beats…this is Disclosure in a new skin”), and more.

About Disclosure

Disclosure released their debut single, “Offline Dexterity,” in 2010, when brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence were still teenagers. Released in 2013, their debut album Settle included the breakthrough hit “Latch” ft. Sam Smith, which has now attained over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Settle and their 2015 sophomore album, Caracal, each debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums chart, the UK Official Dance Albums chart and Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums tally. 2020’s ENERGY was Disclosure’s third album to earn a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album while the single “My High” ft. Aminé and slowthai was nominated for Best Dance Recording. Alchemy followed in 2023. Debuting at No. 1 on the UK Official Dance Albums chart, it contained the GRAMMY-nominated single “Higher Than Ever Before.” Disclosure has been nominated for 8 GRAMMY® Awards, 4 BRIT Awards, and an Ivor Novello Award amongst many other accolades. The duo has amassed over 11 billion combined global streams, sold over seven million albums, and collaborated with the likes of Sam Smith, Lorde, and The Weeknd. They have played major global shows, from a sold-out Madison Square Garden, to headline slots on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, Reading & Leeds, Parklife, and All Points East, to large-scale sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo. After signing to Disorder in partnership with Capitol Music Group in 2024, Disclosure released their hit single “She’s Gone, Dance On.”

About Pa Salieu

Pa Salieu, a pioneering artist from Coventry, has emerged as one of the most distinctive voices in British music. Known for his powerful storytelling and unique blend of Gambian folk influences with contemporary rap, Pa has become a defining figure in the UK music scene. Since his debut with the anthemic single “Frontline” and “My Family,” he has captivated audiences, appearing on major platforms such as “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and gracing the covers of Dazed, NME, and Wonderland. His critically acclaimed works, including Send Them to Coventry, earned him accolades such as BBC's Sound Of 2021 and a BRITs Rising Star nomination. Pa’s music, infused with his cultural roots and marked by his distinct, melodic cadence, speaks to the complexity of his experiences, both personal and collective. Following a challenging period of incarceration, Pa returned with a renewed sense of purpose, channeling his reflections into his music. His latest singles, “Belly,” “Allergy,” and “Round & Round” as well as freestyles “Epiphany/Crash” signal a bold new chapter as he pushes boundaries in both sound and storytelling. On his new project Afrikan Alien, Pa Salieu continues to use his voice as an instrument of expression, aiming to uplift and inspire while delivering an unfiltered glimpse into his journey. “My genre is freedom of speech,” he proclaims, embodying his revolutionary spirit and commitment to authenticity.

