Diplo Shares New Thomas Wesley Rework of 'Your Love' by The Outfield

Diplo has debuted a rework of The Outfield’s iconic track “Your Love” from his acclaimed country persona Thomas Wesley.

The new track is taken from the forthcoming Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: The Mixtape, out next Friday, April 26, a one-off project featuring electronic reworks of previously released Thomas Wesley tracks.

On April 27, Diplo will bring Thomas Wesley to Stagecoach for the fourth year, returning for his annual “Late Night in Palomino” festival closer and curating his own stage, Diplo’s HonkyTonk, throughout the weekend.

The forthcoming mixtape marks the third official project from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley, following 2023’s Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant—which features the Gold-certified “Heartbroken” with Jessie Murph and Polo G and additional collaborations with Morgan Wade, Parker McCollum, Sierra Ferrell, Paul Cauthen, Dove Cameron and Sturgill Simpson—and 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil—which features the six times Platinum “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me” with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and “Lonely” with Jonas Brothers.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world’s biggest stars and toured the world over. He and his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects. The now thirteen-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD—the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times—and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson—whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide.

DIPLO PRESENTS THOMAS WESLEY: THE MIXTAPE

1. The Outfield & Diplo - Your Love

2. Willing to Let You Go feat. Anella Herim & Abby Anderson

3. Bailey Zimmerman - Religiously (Diplo & VAVO Remix)

4. Use Me (Wh0 Carnival Remix)

5. Never Die (Whethan Remix)

6. Heartbroken (VAVO Remix)

7. 42 (Maesic Remix)

8. Sad in the Summer (MAKJ Remix)

9. Never Die (Spin Off Remix)

10. Without You (VIP Edit)

11. Heartbroken (VIP Edit)

12. Use Me (DJ Fudge Soulful Remix)

Photo Credit: Aidan Cullen