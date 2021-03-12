Dipha Barus Releases New Single 'Flower'

Dipha Barus, one of Indonesia's most prolific musical minds, has returned to the release radar for his second musical offering of the year, 'Flower' with up-and-coming pop singer-songwriter, Jackie Castro. Having released electronic music since 2015, the Eastern talent is well established in the community, and his latest can be streamed via Ultra Music now.

Immediately catching the attention of the listener, 'Flower' opens with a jubilant and glittering soundscape. With both pop and dance music sensibilities shining throughout the duration of the track, Jackie Castro's resonating vocals effortlessly complement the uplifting production. Bridging the gap between deep house and electro-pop, Dipha Barus highlights his versatile studio prowess in this latest offering. Serving as an ode to personal growth and self discovery, 'Flower' is a feel-good tune that doesn't adhere to the confines of one specific genre.

Producer, composer, and DJ, Dipha Barus, has made quite the name for himself in the realm of dance music with an impressive discography under his belt. His 2016 hit, 'No One Can Stop Us' with Kallula received global recognition and has amassed well over 10 million streams to-date.

That same year, Dipha Barus was awarded multiple Indonesian dance music awards including 'Best Electronic Song', 'Best Production' and more. In 2019, he was signed to Ultra Music and quickly released his debut offering, 'You Move Me' with Monica Karina. Additionally, the Indonesian producer joined forces with CADE on bubbly single 'DOWN' last year. With a debut album currently in the works, Dipha Barus provides an exhilarating glimpse of what's to come with his new single 'Flower'.

