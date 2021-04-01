Dionne Warwick to Perform First-Ever Livestream Shows

Dionne Warwick will play her first shows of the livestream era this spring, courtesy of livestreaming platform Mandolin. With her recent coronation as the Queen of Twitter, Dionne Warwick transcends generations - and now, with Mandolin, she's taking her digital chops even further with these two shows, scheduled for April 4th and May 9th.

During the pandemic, Dionne experienced many new ways of communicating with her fanbase and audience either via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or Twitter. The next natural step was to stream Dionne in concert and make it available across the globe. For these two shows, 'Dionne at Home with You,' she will take fans on a magical journey through her music, interspersed with songs from her unimpeachable songbook and anecdotes from a lifetime of song.

For almost 60 years since she declared in song, "Don't Make Me Over" - her first Top 40 smash - legendary Grammy award winner and Recording Academy hall of fame inductee Dionne Warwick has enjoyed numerous hits that are now pop classics.

From the years of recording timeless works from songwriting/producing greats Burt Bacharach/Hal David, enjoying her first number one hit with the Spinners ("Then Came You" ) as well as Arista Records years ("Déjà Vu", "That's What Friends Are For") and beyond, Ms. Warwick's timeless voice is one that is immediately recognizable. Recently, she's enjoyed newfound fame as The Queen of Twitter, with her humorous and sometimes pointed Tweets resulting in connecting with many, including Grammy winners Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd -both of whom will be collaborating with Ms. Warwick on a future recording.