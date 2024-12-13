Dilemma Returns with 'Velvet/Sundown' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dark ï»¿Pop producer Alex Elias, the creative force behind Dilemma, has released Velvet/Sundown, a new EP that marks a dynamic return to the shimmering synth-pop brilliance of 2020's Woken EP while introducing a darker, cinematic dimension with two exclusive remixes by industrial powerhouse Ground to Dust.

At the heart of the EP is its title track, "Sundown," described by Elias as "a love letter to the lone-wolf hero." The EP captures the tension and triumph of this archetype, delivering a soundscape as haunting as it is heroic.ï»¿

Elias has spent over a decade honing Dilemma's signature sound: a moody blend of numetal, industrial rock, and electronic pulses drawn from darkwave, dream pop, and synth-pop influences. In addition to releasing new music, Elias is an active member of the Outer Darkness Records community-a collective dedicated to revitalizing the industrial music genre. ï»¿

Dilemma's recent work has garnered attention from Dark Tunes Music Group, V13, Onyx Music Reviews, and R+. Now, with Velvet/Sundown, Elias invites listeners into this new soundscape.Â

About Dilemmaï»¿

Since 2012, Dilemma has been at the forefront of dark pop innovation, blending industrial rock and electronic elements into a genre-defying sound. Based in NYC and led by Alex Elias, Dilemma creates music that is equal parts brooding intensity and electrifying energy-a ghost haunting the goth club.

