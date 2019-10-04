Dierks Bentley Named Spokesperson for Music Health Alliance's 'Heal The Music Day'

Multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley has been named the spokesperson for Music Health Alliance's "Heal The Music Day" and will spearhead the music community's efforts to provide financial support for the non-profit's critical and life-saving free services during the 3rd annual fundraiser. Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, MHA has:

Supported our creative community across 42 states and every genre of music

Spared 541 families from bankruptcy due to a medical crisis

Provided 8 patients with access to transplants including heart, lung, kidney and liver

Facilitated access to over 200 trauma counseling sessions for Las Vegas shooting survivors and their families

Served over 10,000 members of the music community nationwide

Saved over $47,000,000 in healthcare costs including insurance premium savings, medical bill reductions and discounted medications

The only non-profit named to Billboard's 2019 Nashville Power Players, MHA Founder and CEO Tatum Allsep and Shelia Shipley Biddy, COO and Certified Senior Advisor®, along with the entire MHA team, remove obstacles so patients can receive lifesaving care.



"The work that Music Health Alliance is doing on behalf of our music community is incredible," said Bentley. "They are on the frontline advocating for people like my band members, our crew, team-members and all of our families. It's with deep gratitude that I support 'Heal The Music Day' so that Music Health Alliance can continue to help the people who dedicate their lives and talents to making Nashville, TN the Music City."



As spokesperson for 2019's "Heal The Music Day," Dierks will encourage the music industry to participate in this annual effort to raise awareness and support for the emergency and ongoing medical needs of our country's creative community, 76% of whom are self-employed or part of a small business. The majority don't have access to group health benefits and, in many instances, have limited and unpredictable resources. Music Health Alliance's free services range from access to doctors and hospitals, medicine, health insurance and finding financial assistance during times of illness. Members of the music community - including artists, songwriters, producers, publishers, publicists, promoters, business managers, record label executives, booking agents, attorneys, venues, stylists and more - can pledge a percentage of their single day earnings to support the lifesaving services provided by Music Health Alliance.



Acme Feed & Seed, Gary Allan, Gus Arrandale, ASCAP, Marc Beeson, Dierks Bentley, John Berry, Camel Express, John Carter Cash, Rosanne Cash, Beth Nielson Chapman, City National Bank, Combustion Entertainment, Ron Cox/Studio Bank, Chelsea Crowell, Carrie Crowell, Hannah Crowell, Rodney Crowell, Bob DiPiero, Mark Driskill, Disney Music, Tiffany Dunn/Loeb & Loeb, Bob Dylan/Heaven's Door, Girlilla Marketing, Amy Grant, Emmylou Harris, Iberia Bank, Miranda Lambert, Robin Lightner, Michael McIntosh, Tinti Moffat, Monarch PR, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Safford Motley LLC, Sony ATV Music, Allen Reynolds & Marie Coz, Coran Capshaw/Red Light Management, Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins, Regions Bank, Michael Rhodes, Chris & Morgane Stapleton, Universal Music Publishing, Ben Vaughn, Steve & Caryn Wariner, Warner Chappell Music Publishing, Kris Wiatr & Associates, Wiles + Taylor & Company, Jay & Katherine Williams and Yazoo Brewing Company have already joined the Heal The Music Day movement in support of their fellow musicians and music industry colleagues.

Photo credit: Jim Wright





