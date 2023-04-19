Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Diana Ross to Play Radio City Music Hall in June

Diana Ross to Play Radio City Music Hall in June

Tickets for Diana Ross’ The Music Legacy Tour 2023 at Radio City Music Hall will be on sale Friday, April 21, 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Diana Ross, global icon and legendary entertainer, has announced her highly anticipated The Music Legacy Tour 2023 celebrating the #1 Greatest Hits.

The show, eagerly awaited by fans across the country, is coming to Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 PM to dazzle audiences with hit after hit from Ms. Ross's iconic songbook. Every song brings back special memories. This rare event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Diana Ross' legacy and the impact she has on her millions of fans worldwide.

Tickets are $59, $99, $129, $199, $349 (plus applicable fees) and available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Ms. Ross shares a special connection with the city that never sleeps. "I love New York City," says Ms. Ross. "The energy. The diversity. The magic." At her landmark two-day performances in Central Park, as the rain poured down, she said, "It took me a lifetime to get here, I'm not going anywhere," which was seen around the world.

Following this historic event, she had the Diana Ross Playground built in Central Park as her gift to the city. Diana Ross's relationship with New York City is dear to her. She feels it's time again to share more love and more memories in the place that will forever be in her heart.

Following the release of the album, Thank You which was a musical love letter of appreciation to her fans, Diana Ross broke live concert attendance records last summer. The Thank You World Tour included a performance at Glastonbury, UK drawing the largest assembled audience in the festival's history and the biggest viewership in the history of the BBC broadcast which capped off a completely sold-out arena tour.

Coming home to the U.S., now the stage is set to captivate fans with her soulful, heart-felt vocals and magnetic presence, Diana Ross' energy and love fills the room and touches her audiences. Fans can expect to be delighted by her timeless songs singing memories including, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "Upside Down", "I'm Coming Out", "Reach Out and Touch", "Stop! In the Name of Love," and many more.

This special engagement comes at a time when Diana Ross' legacy is more influential and celebrated than ever. Throughout her career, Ms. Ross has crafted a vibrant mosaic of achievements; seamlessly blending her many talents to enchant audiences.

As a testament to her enduring spirit within music and popular culture, her achievements and accolades include the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors and becoming the first woman in history to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Her music continues to inspire generations of artists and fans alike, making The Music Legacy Tour 2023 a must-see event for music lovers of all ages.

Tickets for Diana Ross' The Music Legacy Tour 2023 at Radio City Music Hall will be on sale Friday, April 21, 2023 and available through Ticketmaster and Ross' website.

Follow Diana Ross on social media for the latest updates and glimpses of the tour. Get ready to experience an evening of timeless music from the one-and-only Diana Ross. Are you ready?



Barns Courtney Shares Guitar-Driven New Single Golden Photo
Barns Courtney Shares Guitar-Driven New Single 'Golden'
With over one billion global career stream and two US Gold records to date, acclaimed rock artist Barns Courtney returns today with his new single and first release of 2023, “Golden.” Morricone meets Royal Blood in this Bass heavy hitter. One of many which Courtney describes as “a weird, lurid, love letter to ADHD.”
COBRA MAN Releases Thin Ice and Announces New Paradise I Photo
COBRA MAN Releases 'Thin Ice' and Announces 'New Paradise I'
In support, the duo begins their U.S. spring headlining tour on April 29 at The Fillmore in San Francisco and concludes on May 20 at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, delivering music in the spirit of classic stadium anthems. COBRA MAN led by Andy Harry and Sarah Rayne, known for their eclectic blend of funk and street punk.
Staind Releases First New Single in 12 years Lowest In Me Photo
Staind Releases First New Single in 12 years 'Lowest In Me'
The hallmarks of the sound the band established close to 30 years ago are all there -- Aaron Lewis' vocals flexing from melodic keening to a hellacious roar, Mike Mushok's ferocious guitar muscling the track forward, Johnny April and Sal Giancarelli propelling it with industrial-strength energy. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Video: Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Photo
Video: Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
James Corden gets a krumping tutorial and the band talks about their experiences with the training system that led them to form BLACKPINK. In the video, everyone gets their Spice Girls name. They performed 'Pink Venom,' 'DDU DU DDU DU,' 'No Scrubs' by TLC, 'How You Like That,' and 'Wannabe' by Spice Girls.

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share