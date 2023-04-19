Diana Ross to Play Radio City Music Hall in June

Diana Ross, global icon and legendary entertainer, has announced her highly anticipated The Music Legacy Tour 2023 celebrating the #1 Greatest Hits.

The show, eagerly awaited by fans across the country, is coming to Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 PM to dazzle audiences with hit after hit from Ms. Ross's iconic songbook. Every song brings back special memories. This rare event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Diana Ross' legacy and the impact she has on her millions of fans worldwide.

Tickets are $59, $99, $129, $199, $349 (plus applicable fees) and available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Ms. Ross shares a special connection with the city that never sleeps. "I love New York City," says Ms. Ross. "The energy. The diversity. The magic." At her landmark two-day performances in Central Park, as the rain poured down, she said, "It took me a lifetime to get here, I'm not going anywhere," which was seen around the world.

Following this historic event, she had the Diana Ross Playground built in Central Park as her gift to the city. Diana Ross's relationship with New York City is dear to her. She feels it's time again to share more love and more memories in the place that will forever be in her heart.

Following the release of the album, Thank You which was a musical love letter of appreciation to her fans, Diana Ross broke live concert attendance records last summer. The Thank You World Tour included a performance at Glastonbury, UK drawing the largest assembled audience in the festival's history and the biggest viewership in the history of the BBC broadcast which capped off a completely sold-out arena tour.

Coming home to the U.S., now the stage is set to captivate fans with her soulful, heart-felt vocals and magnetic presence, Diana Ross' energy and love fills the room and touches her audiences. Fans can expect to be delighted by her timeless songs singing memories including, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", "Upside Down", "I'm Coming Out", "Reach Out and Touch", "Stop! In the Name of Love," and many more.

This special engagement comes at a time when Diana Ross' legacy is more influential and celebrated than ever. Throughout her career, Ms. Ross has crafted a vibrant mosaic of achievements; seamlessly blending her many talents to enchant audiences.

As a testament to her enduring spirit within music and popular culture, her achievements and accolades include the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors and becoming the first woman in history to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Her music continues to inspire generations of artists and fans alike, making The Music Legacy Tour 2023 a must-see event for music lovers of all ages.

Tickets for Diana Ross' The Music Legacy Tour 2023 at Radio City Music Hall will be on sale Friday, April 21, 2023 and available through Ticketmaster and Ross' website.

Follow Diana Ross on social media for the latest updates and glimpses of the tour. Get ready to experience an evening of timeless music from the one-and-only Diana Ross. Are you ready?