Deviu Returns To Purified Records With 'Snow' Ft. Mira Nait

Colombian producer and Purified Records regular Deviu returns to the imprint to release his driving collaboration with German artist Mira Nait titled Snow.

Demanding attention within an instant, the artists set a captivating atmosphere with heavy bass and alluring vocals. Exploring a variety of heights and textures, Snow exudes a dramatic presence in its expertly crafted soundscape, which blends both producers melancholic and powerful production style.



Speaking about the release, Deviu mentioned:



“Snow is a collaborative track with the talented German singer, Mira Nait. His vocals were a perfect fit for this track, seamlessly blending the soft, emotive vocals with the energetic tones of the synths. The result is a sound that harmoniously fuses rhythmic melodies with the darker genre defining energy. With a pulsating beat, a selection of my signature sounds, and ethereal pads, we breathed life into this release, making it part of Purified, a label that truly feels like a personal home to me.”



Hailing from Colombia, classically trained musician Deviu began producing electronic music in 2014. After studying audio and sound production in Medellin, Colombia, he began to compose chill-out and ambient music. Through further exploration of his passion, he began experimenting with melodic house & techno and progressive house.

Honing his craft and dedicating endless hours in the studio, this transition led him to release on an array of imprints, including Purified Records, Zerothree, Steyoyoke, The Soundgarden, Clubsonica, Diesis Records, Ear Porn Music, to name a few. Receiving support from some of dance music's most in-demand acts, his records have been played by Dosem, Gioli & Assia, Miss Monique, Nick Warren, Nora En Pure, Sultan & Shepard and many more.



Gracing the Snow artwork is a photograph of a Manta Ray by Daniel Nicholson. Rays, often overshadowed by their shark relatives, are a diverse group with unique adaptations that allow them to thrive in various aquatic habitats. From the electric rays' ability to deliver shocks, to the ethereal grace of manta rays, these creatures captivate with their distinct features.

Their role in marine ecosystems is no less significant than that of sharks, as they contribute to prey population dynamics and help maintain the balance of underwater habitats. Organizations like Manta Trust delve into research and conservation efforts that emphasize the need to protect rays and their habitats. Recognizing rays' vital contribution to ocean health enriches our understanding of these creatures' place in the complex tapestry of marine life. They are listed as vulnerable according to the IUCN.



Located on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia, Daniel Nicholson is one of the globe's most prominent professional underwater photographers. He seeks to share the beauty and magic of the underwater world to inspire conservation and change.



Looking to help further protect the ocean? Explore Only One, the action platform for the planet, on a mission to restore ocean health and tackle the climate crisis — with the power of the people.