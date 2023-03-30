Desarae Dee Releases New Single, 'Chilly Timing'

Desarae Dee gives "ice-cold feels" with her new single, "Chilly Timing."

Chilly Timing is an ode to that shivering sensation you feel when you experience a brisk of cold, with its unique syncopated rhythms, hybrid time signatures switches and ice-wind sounds. Chilly Timing is the perfect instrumental canvas for those who enjoy feeling "icy" and for those who need a "cool down."

Desarae Dee is a Canadian Instrumental Fusion Artist, Multi-Instrumentalist and Producer who has made significant waves in the Canadian music industry with her unique and unconventional playing style since 2014. Known as "Toronto's Queen of Vibes," her passionate and meaningful sound combines a unique mixture of faith, soul, vulnerability and divine balance. 9 years into her life as a music artist, she has established herself as a genre-bending and boundary-pushing artist. She has an extensive resume that includes an abundance of music releases, in addition to regional touring, features on Spotify's Fresh Finds Jazz, NPR Music's Jazz Night: On The List and Jazz Night Staff's Holiday Faves playlists, national and international media and radio coverage and a Top 100 finish in the 2022 CBC Music Searchlight competition. In addition to her numerous musical accolades, Desarae was one of five recipients of the 2022 SiriusXM Black Canadian Awards powered by the SOCAN Foundation. As someone who never saw herself represented in the entertainment industry, Desarae has blazed a trail of authenticity and genre exploration while continuing to break barriers in the industry and forge a path for current and future Black Women Musicians.

Credits:

Composed and Produced by Desarae Dee

Drums by Howard Artis

Bass by Kemy Siala

Mixed and Mastered by Adam Pondang