Dersu Unveils New Single & Music Video 'Trouble'

Istanbul-born newcomer, 21-year-old singer and songwriter, Dersu is taking her listeners on a stimulating aural journey with her new single and video of 2021, "Trouble". In between smooth contemporary R&B and eclectic pop, Dersu has already created an intimate and personal tone. Dersu's most recent release "Trouble" resonates the dark and compelling nature behind the indecisiveness of a love affair. It was written while she was in Milan and inspired by her time spent in Toronto. It's not a surprise to hear the cities' unique vibe resonating all throughout the track.

"I am inspired by the city. My songs have alluring beats and lyrics. I'm truly driven by smooth and soft R&B." Dersu commented.

After the success of her previous songs, Test Ride, a collaboration with Imperial and Scuro featuring Centauro, both produced by her close-producer Coco Tekel, Dersu is moving towards the edge of the industry. As a singer and equally gifted songwriter, she has been writing multinational music in different languages. Currently living in Milan, Italy, she is into writing soft tracks with deep and stimulating tunes. This multi-talented singer is currently working on bringing her music outside the borders. She wishes to touch a wider and more diverse fanbase sharing her experience.

"I do my music myself, but from time to time I love including artists from different countries to give a taste of foreign cultures." she added.

She spent a long time discovering her voice, what she really wanted to sound like and what she would rather talk about, that is why her brand of music is very intuitive, personal and above all - catchy as hell.

With a catalogue of recordings already in the works, multi-talented Dersu is certainly the gem to watch in 2021.