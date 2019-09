Breakthrough Florida act, Sneaky, teamed up with ATL heavy-hitter, Derez De'Shon, for his latest visual, Sun Don't Shine. The video, directed by So Gorilla Films, is a remake of legendary movie "Boyz in the Hood". The single, Sun Don't Shine, is off Sneaky's latest project, Trust the Process, featuring DJ Scream.

Watch the video here:





