Denise Donatelli to Celebrate TAKE MY BREATH AWAY at Catalina Jazz Club
The ensemble will feature pianist Geoffrey Keezer, guitarist Dean Parks, and drummer Gary Novak.
Denise Donatelli will celebrate the release of her new recording 'Take My Breath Away,' on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles.
She will be joined by pianist Geoffrey Keezer and an all-star ensemble featuring Dean Parks, Edwin Livingston, Bob Sheppard, and Gary Novak.
Donatelli is a three-time Grammy Award nominee for 'Best Female Jazz Vocalist.' TAKE MY BREATH AWAY, the recording being celebrated at the event, was issued on Savant Records under the catalog number SAVANT SCD 2214, with musical direction, arrangements, and production by Geoffrey Keezer, and is dedicated to Michele Ito.
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