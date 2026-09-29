Denise Donatelli to Celebrate TAKE MY BREATH AWAY at Catalina Jazz Club

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Denise Donatelli will celebrate the release of her new recording 'Take My Breath Away,' on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles.

She will be joined by pianist Geoffrey Keezer and an all-star ensemble featuring Dean Parks, Edwin Livingston, Bob Sheppard, and Gary Novak.

Donatelli is a three-time Grammy Award nominee for 'Best Female Jazz Vocalist.' TAKE MY BREATH AWAY, the recording being celebrated at the event, was issued on Savant Records under the catalog number SAVANT SCD 2214, with musical direction, arrangements, and production by Geoffrey Keezer, and is dedicated to Michele Ito.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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