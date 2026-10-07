Dende Releases Soulful New Single 'Brown Sugar'
The Katy-born vocalist marks his continued independence with the emotionally candid R&B track.
Katy, Texas-born R&B singer, songwriter, and vocalist Dende has released his new single, 'Brown Sugar,' an intimate and soulful track centered on the effortless feeling of finding someone who seamlessly fits into your life.
Anchored by Dende's soaring vocals, rich harmonies, and emotionally candid songwriting, 'Brown Sugar' explores a deep, unspoken connection. The track celebrates the presence of that one person who naturally complements your energy, lifestyle, and ambitions through every season of life. Wrapped in warm, nostalgic production and sensual undertones, Dende delivers a record that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.
'Brown Sugar' marks the next chapter of Dende's return to independence, following the release of his previous single 'Situationships,' which officially reintroduced him as an independent artist. Now stepping fully into this new era with complete creative control, Dende continues to build on the authentic, vocal-driven R&B that has become central to his Signature Sound. With 'Brown Sugar,' he further showcases his ability to pair dynamic vocal performances with intimate, relatable storytelling, crafting music that feels timeless while remaining distinctly modern.
About Dende
Dende is a Katy-born R&B singer, songwriter, and formally trained vocalist whose music blends the nostalgic influence of early 2000s R&B with candid storytelling and contemporary production. Raised as a preacher's son, Dende developed his musical roots in church before pursuing a broader vocal education spanning church, opera, and R&B. Known for his dynamic vocal range, melodic sensibility, humor, and emotionally raw songwriting, Dende has built a reputation for turning personal experiences, relationships, and everyday observations into compelling narratives. His full-band performances have taken him to stages including SXSW and Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, while his UPROXX performance remains a career highlight and one of the platform's most-viewed performances.
Dende's catalog includes the Before We Crash EP, '95 Civic album, and 2024's Wish You Were Here EP, which earned praise from RatedRnB, Our Generation Music, On The Radar, and UPROXX. His work has also been recognized by REVOLT, Lyrical Lemonade, and Complex, which named him one of its 2024 Artists to Watch. Following the release of 'The Louvre' featuring LUCIIA and the EP I am, because you are..., Dende was named Billboard's April Rookie of the Month, further cementing the momentum and industry recognition he has built throughout his career.
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