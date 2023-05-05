Deluxe Edition of Madison Cunningham's Grammy-Winning Album 'Revealer' Out Now

Revealer was released last year to widespread critical acclaim and took home the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album at the 65th Annual ceremony.

The digital deluxe edition of Madison Cunningham's Grammy-award winning album, Revealer, is out now.

The deluxe edition features "Hospital (One Man Down)," her recent collaboration with singer-songwriter and producer Remi Wolf, as well as previously unreleased songs "Death By Suspicion" and "Inventing The Wheel;" Consequence lauds the latter track, noting, "it's a swirling world of sound that's held together by Cunningham's soft lead vocals, which gracefully dance above the acoustic instrumentation."

Paste goes on to say of the song, "it's a sweet, subtle indie folk tune that finds Cunningham meditating on the multitudes of life's expectations and looming fragility."

Cunningham is serving as direct support for the entirety of Hozier's forthcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off on September 9 with stops in 25 cities including New York's Madison Square Garden, Morrison's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and more. In addition, Cunningham is set to support John Mayer on his spring 2024 E.U./U.K. solo run. Complete list of dates below.

Revealer marks Cunningham's first Grammy win and fourth nomination overall, having also been nominated for Best American Roots Performance for "Life According To Raechel," as well as Best Folk Album for Wednesday (Extended Edition) in 2021 and Best Americana Album for Who Are You Now in 2020.

MADISON CUNNINGHAM TOUR DATES

June 8-10-Torrey, UT-Fort Desolation Fest
June 16-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
June 17-Winnetka, IL-Winnetka Music Festival
June 22-Ann Arbor, MI-Sonic Lunch
June 23-Mount Solon, VA-Red Wing Roots Festival
June 24-King of Prussia, PA-Concerts Under The Stars
July 30-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival
August 3-6-Happy Valley, OR-Pickathon
August 12-Portland, ME-Guster's On the Ocean Festival
September 2-3-Napa, CA-Down in the Valley
September 9-Maryland Heights, MO-St. Louis Music Park*
September 12-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*
September 14-Sterling Heights, MI-Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*
September 19-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage*
September 20-Laval, QC-Place Bell*
September 22-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion*
September 23-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion*
September 24-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*
September 26-Washington, DC-Anthem*
September 27-Washington, DC-Anthem*
September 29-Philadelphia, PA-Mann Center*
September 30-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden*
October 3-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater*
October 5-Nashville, TN-Ascend Amphitheater*
October 11-Oklahoma City, OK-The Criterion*
October 13-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater*
October 17-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
October 18-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre*
October 20-West Valley City, UT-Maverik Center*
October 22-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena*
October 24-Seattle, WA-WaMu Theater*
October 25-Portland, OR-Moda Center*
October 27-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
October 28-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl*
October 29-San Diego, CA-Petco Park*
November 1-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre*
November 3-Las Vegas, NV-The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*
November 4-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl*
March 15-Oslo, NO-Spektrum†
March 16-Copenhagen, DK-Royal Arena†
March 18-London, UK-The O2†
March 19-London, UK-The O2†
March 21-Amsterdam, ND-Ziggo Dome†
March 22-Amsterdam, ND-Ziggo Dome†
March 24-Paris, FR-Accorhotels Arena†
March 27-Glasglow, UK-OVO Hydro†
March 29-Dublin, IE-3Arena†
*supporting Hozier
†supporting John Mayer



