Delia Meshlir Releases Cold-Wave 'Out Of Desire (Stellar Version)'

Delia Meshlir returns with an alternative version of one of the highlights of her recent album "Calling The Unknown" (2021, Irascible Records/Ba Da Bing Records), "Out Of Desire". Reworked in collaboration with her bass player Alex Muller Ramirez (aka Future Faces), the song sees its initial dreamy folk identity replaced to become a cold-wave gem where synths and reverb intertwine, building up to an epic finale with a glacial beat.

The past few months have been busy for Delia Meshlir, who has kept reinventing herself in genres where one didn't expect her, yet that suit her beautifully. After the release of her debut album, "Calling The Unknown," she offered a small EP of gripping covers ("Something On Your Mind / Bang Bang"), before working on a 2-track collaboration with saxophone player Sha, released late January through Ronin Rhythm Records.

Today, with this new take of "Out Of Desire", she explores a direction closer to John Carpenter than to Angel Olsen, profoundly moving as always.

Delia Meshlir on "Out Of Desire (Stellar Version)":

This version was inspired by my keyboard player Alex Muller playing a synth cold wave version of the song "Out of Desire". He wrote the synths, bass and drum parts, and it inspired me to add new vocal lines and sax melodies. Altogether, it creates waves of pleasure and a tender frustration: which is what this song is all about.

I love how this version is more mysterious and punchy and how the arpeggiator enhances the chords. This song has always been about textures and feelings, it talks about feeling the mystic and spiritual connections in your flesh and body. Connecting and being grounded with something you cannot physically reach or see, something that leans in you, out of desiring, just being.

Photo credit Cynthia Bal Blanc