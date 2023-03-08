Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Delia Meshlir Releases Cold-Wave 'Out Of Desire (Stellar Version)'

Delia Meshlir Releases Cold-Wave 'Out Of Desire (Stellar Version)'

The track was reworked in collaboration with her bass player Alex Muller Ramirez (aka Future Faces).

Mar. 08, 2023  

Delia Meshlir returns with an alternative version of one of the highlights of her recent album "Calling The Unknown" (2021, Irascible Records/Ba Da Bing Records), "Out Of Desire". Reworked in collaboration with her bass player Alex Muller Ramirez (aka Future Faces), the song sees its initial dreamy folk identity replaced to become a cold-wave gem where synths and reverb intertwine, building up to an epic finale with a glacial beat.

The past few months have been busy for Delia Meshlir, who has kept reinventing herself in genres where one didn't expect her, yet that suit her beautifully. After the release of her debut album, "Calling The Unknown," she offered a small EP of gripping covers ("Something On Your Mind / Bang Bang"), before working on a 2-track collaboration with saxophone player Sha, released late January through Ronin Rhythm Records.

Today, with this new take of "Out Of Desire", she explores a direction closer to John Carpenter than to Angel Olsen, profoundly moving as always.

Delia Meshlir on "Out Of Desire (Stellar Version)":

This version was inspired by my keyboard player Alex Muller playing a synth cold wave version of the song "Out of Desire". He wrote the synths, bass and drum parts, and it inspired me to add new vocal lines and sax melodies. Altogether, it creates waves of pleasure and a tender frustration: which is what this song is all about.

I love how this version is more mysterious and punchy and how the arpeggiator enhances the chords. This song has always been about textures and feelings, it talks about feeling the mystic and spiritual connections in your flesh and body. Connecting and being grounded with something you cannot physically reach or see, something that leans in you, out of desiring, just being.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit Cynthia Bal Blanc



Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single Egoland Photo
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share New Single 'Egoland'
GRAMMY® Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have returned with their second single, 'Egoland,' from their upcoming landmark new album. The single elaborates on the sonic and spiritual explorations of the album with unexpected elements enhancing their characteristic guitar proficiency including reverb-drenched slide guitar.
Duncan Laurence Shares New Single Skyboy Photo
Duncan Laurence Shares New Single 'Skyboy'
Duncan Laurence returns with a new single and accompanying video for “Skyboy.” The Eurovision winner co-wrote “Skyboy” with Jordan Garfield, and Wouter Hardy it was produced by Leroy Clampitt (Justin Bieber, Madison Beer, Sabrina Carpenter).  The official music video was shot in Sweden, and directed by Duncan himself.
joan Releases New Single loner & US Tour Dates Photo
joan Releases New Single 'loner' & US Tour Dates
joan (Alan Benjamin Thomas and Steven Rutherford) have spent the past few years building their world, single by single, tour date by tour date; from their debut EP, 2019’s portra, to the much-loved cloudy & its sister EP partly cloudy, to 2021's hi & bye EPs. Their songs have been streamed over 120 million times.
WHIPPED CREAM Unveils New EP Someone You Can Count On Photo
WHIPPED CREAM Unveils New EP 'Someone You Can Count On'
Music producer, singer/songwriter & artist WHIPPED CREAM unveils her new EP Someone You Can Count On on Monstercat. Boasting a portfolio of work with a diversity of greats such as Latto, UNIIQU3, Moore Kismet, and Lil Keed, there is no limit to WHIPPED CREAM’s creative ingenuity. Accumulating almost nine million streams already.

From This Author - Michael Major


Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'
March 8, 2023

Circle The Earth has dropped their debut EP along with an music video for the title track “Hey Goodbye.” Watch the video, directed and produced by Caitlin Hill, and listen to “Hey Goodbye,” co-written by front woman Khadia and guitarist Kazuki Tokaji alongside Jim McGorman (Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, Goo Goo Dolls).
Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST DocumentaryJanet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary
March 8, 2023

Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.
Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With MadonnaGoldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna
March 8, 2023

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Goldie Hawn has now opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt 'undermined' by Weinstein.
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The OscarsTHE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars
March 8, 2023

Halle Bailey has shared a new poster for the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, revealing that a new official trailer for the film will debut during The Oscars. Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, are also scheduled to present during the awards ceremony.
Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'
March 8, 2023

Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great share a new version of “Tell Me Have You Been Dancing” remixed by and featuring vocals from indie pop artist Claud. Additionally, the band has announced that independent folk singer/songwriter Olive Klug will be joining their ALL YOU NEED IS TIME Tour as the opener.
share