Delaire The Liar Announce New 'EAT YOUR OWN' EP

DELAIRE THE LIAR is excited to announce their brand new EP EAT YOUR OWN will be released December 10th via Rude Records. Alongside the announcement, the band has shared a new single "NO ACCIDENT" off of the upcoming EP. The single follows previously released singles "NO THANKS," "FURNACE" and "HALLOWEEN" which are all included on EAT YOUR OWN. Fans can pre-order EAT YOUR OWN now here and stream the new single "NO ACCIDENT".

Speaking about the new single, vocalist Ffin Colley says - "There are some in your life that can see every part of your mechanism, as if you're made of glass. All your fragility and worry, all your buried sadness, it's completely unmasked to them. It comes with time, dedication and vulnerability in the relationship and it can offer support when you most need it but are unable to ask, the adverse side being that these people will see your weakness even when you don't want them to." A new video for "NO ACCIDENT" is available to watch now.

Music, at its best, opens the door to an honesty that borders on disconcerting. For London four-piece DELAIRE THE LIAR, expressing a central truth is at the very core of all they create. Utilizing a weaponized punk rock attitude that feeds into a visceral delivery and live performance, married with a fragility and earnestness that extends a welcoming hand to the listener, DTL are set to explore the nuances of human emotion and response.

Watch the new music video here: