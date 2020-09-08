Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Jane Goodall and More to Take Part in THE SHIFT SUMMIT & MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Festival will take place September 18-21.

The Shift Network has announced The Shift Summit & Music Festival, set to begin on September 18th and lead up to the International Day of Peace, September 21st, 2020. The 4-day event combines top-tier musicians and renowned thought leaders throughout society, focused on building a better future, including Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Jane Goodall, Rep. Tim Ryan, Bill McKibben, Michael Franti, Rising Appalachia, Deva Premal and Miten, Nattali Rize, and many more. The Shift Summit & Music Festival will be available globally across multiple stages via streaming platform PORTL.

2020 has required adaptability across nearly all sectors of society and industry, notably pushing large scale conferences and major festivals into uncharted territories. Innovative solutions have allowed room for creative innovation and a chance to reevaluate the status quo. The Shift Network CEO, Stephen Dinan notes, "We saw the need for an event that brought together as many visionaries as possible who can light the way forward and uplift people to make the major changes we need - The Shift. It's an upgrade to the human operating system to one that is peaceful, sustainable, healthy, and prosperous. Out of the breakdowns of this year can emerge a breakthrough."

Sticking to the theme of global uplift and planning for a transformed future, the annual Shift Summit has added a concurrent music festival featuring an impressive lineup of artists to the summit's slate of trendsetting thought leaders. Bringing the event online adds accessibility to visionary, groundbreaking ideas - a reimagining of what global conferences can be during the era of COVID. Practical gameplans for positive change over the next decade will be presented on Monday September 21st

The Shift Summit & Music Festival will integrate spirituality, healing, positive impacts, yoga, music, and visionary keynote speakers into an immersive and interactive online experience. Registration for the live event is free, with upgrade packages available. Be sure to keep up to date on all future announcements at the links below.

DATES AND TIMES:

Friday 9/18 - Sunday 9/20:

Main Stage 8AM PT - 10:30 PM PT

Breakout Stages: 10:30 AM PT - 1:30 PM PT

Music, Yoga, and Healing Stages: 1:30 PM PT - 5:15 PM PT

Monday 9/21:

Global Mala - 7 AM PT

Main Stage 8AM PT - 10:30 PM PT

BREAKOUT THEMES:

Peace || Sustainability || Racial Healing & Justice || Healing and Health Care || Business || Spiritual Awakening || Governance || Arts || Women's Empowerment || Media || Transformative Technology || Education

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: TheShiftSummit.com

REGISTRATION LINK: Portl.com/TheShiftSummit/Tickets/

SPEAKERS/PRESENTERS:

Deepak Chopra | Marianne Williamson | Jane Goodall | Michael Beckwith | Dolores Huerta | Bill McKibben | Lynne Twist | Rep. Dennis Kucinich | Gregg Braden | Grandmother Flordemayo | Paul Stamets | Shiva Rea | Charles Eisenstein | H. H. Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati | Rep. Tim Ryan | Jean Houston | Sandra INgerman | Andrew Harvey | Louis Gossett Jr. | Stephen Dinan | Donna Eden | Sadhvi Bhagawati Sarawati | Phil Lane Jr. | Jean Shinoda Bolen | Mingtong Gu | Anodea Judith | John Robbins | Judith Orloff | Devaa Haley Mitchell | Ambassador Chowdhury | Sister Jenna | Dereca Blackmon | Riane Eisler | Keith Mithcell | Daniel Pinchbeck | Cliare Zammit | Jonathan Goldman | Scilla Elworthy | Ana Forrest and Jose Calarco | Katie Hendricks | James O'Dea | David Crow | Hazel Henderson | Lee Holden | Sianna SHerman and Masood Ali Khan | Misty Tripoli | Delaine Eastin | Azim Khamisa | Cylvia Hayes | Clare Dubois | Kaira Jewel Lingo | Bernadette Pleasant | Jack O'Connell | Roger Jahnke | Ocean Robbins | Anand Mehotra | Eileen McKusick | Audri Scott Williams | don Oscar Miro Quesada | Jonathan Granoff | Susan Collin Marks | Shilpa Jain | Daisy Lee | Gabe Harris | Gloria Latham | Hemalayaa Behl | Miranda McPherson| Audrey Kitagawa | Wendy De Rosa | Dr. Margaret Paul

MUSIC:

Michael Franti | Rising Appalachia | Deva Premal and Miten | Krishna Das | Mike Love | Beautiful Chorus | Desert Dwellers | Ajeet | Tina Malia | Nattali Rize | Mose | Alice DiMicele | Donna De Lory | Porangui | Brenda McMorrow | Steve Halpern | Ganga Girl | Stellamara | Kristin Hoffmann | Elijah Ray | Shamans Dream | Frank Hekke | Yuval Ron | James Twyman | Murray Kyle | Suzanne Sterling | Chaka and Qi Dada | Chloe Goodchild | Aliza Hava | Daniel Bellone | Ayako Ichimaru | KhoisanBoyMan | Heather Houston | Jeralyn Glass | Karen Drucker | Keaton Simons | Lucinda Drayton | Masood Khan | Orka | Tay Da Prince

