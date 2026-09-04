Dee Holt to Release New EP MAKES ME WONDER, Shares "How About You"

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Montreal indie-pop artist Dee Holt has announced her forthcoming EP, makes me wonder, arriving December 12th via Nettwerk. As her most vulnerable and introspective release to date, makes me wonder reflects on a time of uncertainty and self-doubt. Through five contemplative pop songs, Dee learns to live without all the answers, coming through the other side stronger and more assured.

To bring the latest track, 'how about you,' to life, Dee reconnected with German songwriter Chris James following their breakout collaboration 'Picture.' Having amassed over 10 million streams, 'Picture' helped put Dee on the map, earning praise from Teen Vogue and Billboard, who both heralded her as an 'artist to watch.' Together on 'how about you,' they deliver a cathartic look at keeping it together when everything feels on the verge of falling apart.

'how about you' follows the poignant single 'relapse' and hypnotic lead single 'figure it out,' which will all appear on makes me wonder. It's a pivotal new chapter for Dee – an artist who has come remarkably a long way from singing in her bedroom to performing on some of North America's biggest stages.

You can listen to 'how about you' here.

About Dee Holt

From singing along to her dad's guitar in VHS home videos and performing at family gatherings, to studying music and art, Dee Holt's life has been saturated with creativity from the very beginning. But despite all the external affirmation of her musical talent, she never thought about making a career out of it. As Dee says, 'Of course your mom's going to tell you you can sing, right?'

After forming a creative bond with Montreal producer Benjamin Nadeau, Dee released her first two independent singles at just 18. After landing on Spotify's beloved Lorem playlist, she caught the attention of Nettwerk Music Group. Her 2022 debut, When I Close My Eyes, garnered millions of streams, rave reviews, and a massive Spotify billboard in downtown Toronto, with Teen Vogue declaring her 'one to watch' and Billboard praising her confident vocal style.

As she moved through subsequent releases like 2023's i'll be there, Dee steadily refined her instinct-driven approach to songwriting while establishing her presence on major stages, including standout performances at Montreal Jazz Festival and Sommo Fest, among others. With her 2024 EP, loving in the dark, she expanded her sonic palette even further, stepping into a bolder, art-pop identity. Yet, through it all, Dee's maintained a personal and creative authenticity, with each expression a true extension of herself.

Tracklist

1. figure it out

2. how about you

3. relapse

4. feels like home

5. submarine

6. a slow goodbye

Dee Holt can be found on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Tumblr.

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