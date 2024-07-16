Declan McKenna to Play Headline Shows in October Ahead Of Tour With Sabrina Carpenter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Declan McKenna will play headlining tour dates in October in cities including Port Chester, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and more (full dates below) as well as a rescheduled show in Pomona, CA in November.

These new tour dates precede his previously announced dates supporting Sabrina Carpenter in cities including Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more (full dates below). McKenna sold out three US tours last year, which saw him play to over 60 thousand fans, and tickets for these new dates will be available via various presales starting on Wednesday, July 17 at 10am local time and will go on sale to the general public here on Friday, July 19 at 10am local time.



Declan McKenna’s third album, What Happened To The Beach? is out now and finds McKenna shedding a metaphorical skin. If his previous works were that of a young musician trying to find his place in the world, his latest is a musician taking heed of his own experience trusting his instincts. It’s a nimble record, written and recorded under the California sun with playful grooves and loose structures. McKenna says, “I was putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past when I just needed to drop the intensity a bit and have some fun.” What Happened To The Beach? is available on all formats here



The new record was released amidst Declan’s cover of ABBA’s “Slipping Through My Fingers” which gained both popularity and notoriety on social media, entered the Billboard TikTok US Viral chart at #10. It’s Declan’s second viral hit on the platform after debut single Brazil became a standout, several years after its original release.

Declan McKenna Tour Dates

Oct 15 – Port Chester, NY at The Capitol Theatre

Oct 16 – Boston, MA at Roadrunner

Oct 18 – Montreal, QC at Le Petit Olympia

Oct 19 – Ottawa, ON at Bronson Centre Music Theatre

Oct 20 – Toronto, ON at HISTORY

Oct 24 – Detroit, MI at The Masonic Temple

Oct 25 – Chicago, IL at The Riviera Theatre

Oct 28 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue

Oct 29 – Madison, WI at The Sylvee

Nov 1 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena*

Nov 2 – Salt Lake City, UT at Delta Center*

Nov 4 – Vancouver, BC at Pacific Coliseum*

Nov 6 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena*

Nov 7 – Portland, OR at Moda Center*

Nov 9 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center*

Nov 10 – San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena*

Nov 13 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center*

Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA at Cryto.com Arena*

Nov 20 – Pomona, CA at The Fox Theater

*with Sabrina Carpenter

Comments