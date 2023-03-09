Declan McKenna Announces Extensive 50+ Date 'The Big Return' North American Tour

Declan McKenna recently sold out all 16 dates on his 2022 US tour and today he announces the extensive 50+ date "The Big Return" tour of North America. Said McKenna about the upcoming tour, "buzzing to get this new era underway all across North America this year! We'll be weaving in some new material on the tour that I'm more than ready to show everyone. Expect Big, Expect my Return."

McKenna will perform in cities including Washington D.C., Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, NYC, Nashville, Atlanta, and more (full dates below) between late May and early November. The tour will kick off on May 25th at Montreal's Corona Theatre and feature support by Oracle Sisters, Eli Smart, Allie Crow Buckley.

Tickets for this tour will go on sale to the general public here on Friday, March 17th at 10am local time. Tickets will also be available via artist presale on Tuesday, Mar 14th at 10am local and Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, Mar 15 at 10am local here.

Since finishing his tour last year McKenna has been working with producer Gianluca Buccellati in LA and in his hometown of Brighton, UK, on the follow up to Zeros. Of Zeros, Pitchfork said "nodding to Bowie and the Beatles on songs about climate change and capitalism, the songwriter roots his political critique in the rich tradition of British protest rock."

Zeros, produced by Jay Joyce with mixing by Spike Stent, is available for purchase on all formats here. He also shared his single "My House," which features vocals from Rostam and was co-produced by McKenna and Neil Comber (whose credits include MIA, Charlie XCX, and Florence + The Machine), and it is streaming now HERE.

Declan McKenna's Big Return Tour Dates

Leg 1

Special Guest: Oracle Sisters

May 25 | Montreal, QC | Corona Theatre

May 27| Boston, MA |Boston Calling*

May 28 | Albany, NY | Empire Life

May 30 | Syracuse, NY | The Westcott Theater

May 31 | Buffalo, NY | Town Ballroom

Jun 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Mr. Smalls Theatre

Jun 02 | Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer

Jun 04 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater

Jun 05 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

Jun 06 | Richmond, VA | The National

Jun 08 | Carrboro, NC | Cat's Cradle

Jun 09 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel

Jun 11 | Knoxville, TN | The Mill & Mine

Jun 13 | Orlando, FL | The Beacham

Jun 14 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

Jun 17 | Birmingham, AL | Zydeco

Jun 18 | Atlanta, GA | The Eastern

Jun 19 | Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom

Leg 2

Special guest: Eli Smart

Jul 11 | Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall

Jul 13|Ottawa, Ontario|Ottawa Bluesfest*

Jul 15 | South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground

Jul 17 | Portland, ME | State Theatre

Jul 18 | Providence, RI | Fete Music Hall

Jul 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Steel

Jul 21 | New York, NY | Webster Hall

Jul 22 | Harrisburg, PA | XL Live

Jul 25 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Ballroom

Jul 26 | Detroit, MI | The Majestic Theatre

Jul 28 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's

Jul 29 | Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre

Jul 30 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Aug 01 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

Aug 25|Leeds, UK|Leeds Festival*

Aug 27|Reading, UK|Reading Festival*

Leg 3

Special guest: Allie Crow Buckley

Sep 27 | New Haven, CT | Toad's Place

Oct 01 | Columbia, SC | The Senate

Oct 02 | Athens, GA | Georgia Theatre

Oct 03 | Chattanooga, TN | The Signal

Oct 05 | New Orleans, LA | Toulouse Theatre

Oct 16 | Albuquerque, NM | El Rey Theater

Oct 17 | Tempe, AZ | Marquee Theatre

Oct 19 | Denver, CO | Ogden Theatre

Oct 21 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union

Oct 23 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo

Oct 25 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

Oct 29 | Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom

Oct 31 | Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades

Nov 1 | Oakland, CA | Fox Theater

Nov 3 | Los Angeles, CA | The Novo

Nov 4 | Pomona, CA | The Fox Theater

*Festival Date