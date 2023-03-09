Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Declan McKenna Announces Extensive 50+ Date 'The Big Return' North American Tour

Mar. 09, 2023  

Declan McKenna recently sold out all 16 dates on his 2022 US tour and today he announces the extensive 50+ date "The Big Return" tour of North America. Said McKenna about the upcoming tour, "buzzing to get this new era underway all across North America this year! We'll be weaving in some new material on the tour that I'm more than ready to show everyone. Expect Big, Expect my Return."

McKenna will perform in cities including Washington D.C., Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, NYC, Nashville, Atlanta, and more (full dates below) between late May and early November. The tour will kick off on May 25th at Montreal's Corona Theatre and feature support by Oracle Sisters, Eli Smart, Allie Crow Buckley.

Tickets for this tour will go on sale to the general public here on Friday, March 17th at 10am local time. Tickets will also be available via artist presale on Tuesday, Mar 14th at 10am local and Spotify pre-sale on Wednesday, Mar 15 at 10am local here.

Since finishing his tour last year McKenna has been working with producer Gianluca Buccellati in LA and in his hometown of Brighton, UK, on the follow up to Zeros. Of Zeros, Pitchfork said "nodding to Bowie and the Beatles on songs about climate change and capitalism, the songwriter roots his political critique in the rich tradition of British protest rock."

Zeros, produced by Jay Joyce with mixing by Spike Stent, is available for purchase on all formats here. He also shared his single "My House," which features vocals from Rostam and was co-produced by McKenna and Neil Comber (whose credits include MIA, Charlie XCX, and Florence + The Machine), and it is streaming now HERE.

Declan McKenna's Big Return Tour Dates

Leg 1
Special Guest: Oracle Sisters
May 25 | Montreal, QC | Corona Theatre
May 27| Boston, MA |Boston Calling*
May 28 | Albany, NY | Empire Life
May 30 | Syracuse, NY | The Westcott Theater
May 31 | Buffalo, NY | Town Ballroom
Jun 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Mr. Smalls Theatre
Jun 02 | Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer
Jun 04 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater
Jun 05 | Washington, DC | The Anthem
Jun 06 | Richmond, VA | The National
Jun 08 | Carrboro, NC | Cat's Cradle
Jun 09 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel
Jun 11 | Knoxville, TN | The Mill & Mine
Jun 13 | Orlando, FL | The Beacham
Jun 14 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
Jun 17 | Birmingham, AL | Zydeco
Jun 18 | Atlanta, GA | The Eastern
Jun 19 | Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom

Leg 2
Special guest: Eli Smart
Jul 11 | Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall
Jul 13|Ottawa, Ontario|Ottawa Bluesfest*
Jul 15 | South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground
Jul 17 | Portland, ME | State Theatre
Jul 18 | Providence, RI | Fete Music Hall
Jul 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Steel
Jul 21 | New York, NY | Webster Hall
Jul 22 | Harrisburg, PA | XL Live
Jul 25 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Ballroom
Jul 26 | Detroit, MI | The Majestic Theatre
Jul 28 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's
Jul 29 | Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre
Jul 30 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Aug 01 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall
Aug 25|Leeds, UK|Leeds Festival*
Aug 27|Reading, UK|Reading Festival*

Leg 3
Special guest: Allie Crow Buckley
Sep 27 | New Haven, CT | Toad's Place
Oct 01 | Columbia, SC | The Senate
Oct 02 | Athens, GA | Georgia Theatre
Oct 03 | Chattanooga, TN | The Signal
Oct 05 | New Orleans, LA | Toulouse Theatre
Oct 16 | Albuquerque, NM | El Rey Theater
Oct 17 | Tempe, AZ | Marquee Theatre
Oct 19 | Denver, CO | Ogden Theatre
Oct 21 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union
Oct 23 | Seattle, WA | Showbox SoDo
Oct 25 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater
Oct 29 | Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom
Oct 31 | Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades
Nov 1 | Oakland, CA | Fox Theater
Nov 3 | Los Angeles, CA | The Novo
Nov 4 | Pomona, CA | The Fox Theater
*Festival Date



