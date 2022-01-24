Death Bells Unveil 'Passerby' & Share Expanded 2022 Tour Dates

Death Bells have returned with a new single, "Passerby", ahead of their appearances at this weekend's Homesick Fest - Friday at the Glass House in Pomona and Saturday at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA. Following, the group will head to the UK + Ireland for a string of shows in February and March. They've also announced a European tour later this year, and all dates can be found below.

"Passerby" is another soaring, stunning offering from the Los Angeles-via-Sydney collaborators Will Canning and Remy Veselis. This new track follows "Intruder", which premiered last December. Revitalized and re-centered, more news and music will be surfacing soon from Death Bells.

Formed in 2015 in Sydney, Australia, Death Bells has proven to be a mainstay in the alternative underground musical landscape both in their homeland and overseas. Blurring the lines of post-punk and garage rock, Death Bells has morphed and transformed as the two members have matured.

Death Bells released their sophomore full length and Dais Records debut New Signs of Life in September of 2020. On the record, the group embraced their diverse tastes to deliver unforgettable hooks and more expansive sounds across its nine graceful songs. KEXP called it "...a solid set of moody post-punk combining angular guitars, atmospheric keyboards, driving rhythms and occasional sax and brass with stately baritone vocals, soaring song hooks and lyrics of resilience."

Following, and in direct response to the pandemic, Death Bells secluded themselves at Bombay Beach to record and release 5 live recordings of songs from New Signs of Life in April of 2021- the gorgeous live performance and recording Live from Bombay.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Jan. 28 Homesick Fest. Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Jan 29 Homesick Fest Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater

February 25 Birmingham, UK @ The Dark Horse

February 26 Glasgow, UK @ The Attic

February 27 Belfast, UK @ Voodoo

February 28 Limerick, IE @ Kasbah Social

March 1 Dublin, IE @ Whelans

March 3 Leeds, UK @ Oporto

March 4 Manchester, UK @ Night People

March 5 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms

March 6 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

March 10 Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios

October 5 Paris, FR @ Les Supersonic

October 6 Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg / Club Nine

October 7 Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

October 8 Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

October 9 Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell

October 11 Stockholm, SE @ Obaren

October 12 Oslo, NO @ Revolver

October 13 Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

October 14 Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree

October 15 Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

October 16 Warsaw, PL @ Chmury

October 18 Vienna, AT @ Rhiz

October 19 Budapest, HU @ Durer Kurt

October 21 Bologna, IT @ Covo Club

October 22 Nyon, CH @ La Parenthese

October 25 Valencia, ES @ Loco Club

October 26 Madrid, ES @ Siroco