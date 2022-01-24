Death Bells Unveil 'Passerby' & Share Expanded 2022 Tour Dates
The group's new tour will kick off on January 28.
Death Bells have returned with a new single, "Passerby", ahead of their appearances at this weekend's Homesick Fest - Friday at the Glass House in Pomona and Saturday at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA. Following, the group will head to the UK + Ireland for a string of shows in February and March. They've also announced a European tour later this year, and all dates can be found below.
"Passerby" is another soaring, stunning offering from the Los Angeles-via-Sydney collaborators Will Canning and Remy Veselis. This new track follows "Intruder", which premiered last December. Revitalized and re-centered, more news and music will be surfacing soon from Death Bells.
Formed in 2015 in Sydney, Australia, Death Bells has proven to be a mainstay in the alternative underground musical landscape both in their homeland and overseas. Blurring the lines of post-punk and garage rock, Death Bells has morphed and transformed as the two members have matured.
Death Bells released their sophomore full length and Dais Records debut New Signs of Life in September of 2020. On the record, the group embraced their diverse tastes to deliver unforgettable hooks and more expansive sounds across its nine graceful songs. KEXP called it "...a solid set of moody post-punk combining angular guitars, atmospheric keyboards, driving rhythms and occasional sax and brass with stately baritone vocals, soaring song hooks and lyrics of resilience."
Following, and in direct response to the pandemic, Death Bells secluded themselves at Bombay Beach to record and release 5 live recordings of songs from New Signs of Life in April of 2021- the gorgeous live performance and recording Live from Bombay.
Listen to the new single here:
Tour Dates
Jan. 28 Homesick Fest. Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
Jan 29 Homesick Fest Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater
February 25 Birmingham, UK @ The Dark Horse
February 26 Glasgow, UK @ The Attic
February 27 Belfast, UK @ Voodoo
February 28 Limerick, IE @ Kasbah Social
March 1 Dublin, IE @ Whelans
March 3 Leeds, UK @ Oporto
March 4 Manchester, UK @ Night People
March 5 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms
March 6 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
March 10 Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios
October 5 Paris, FR @ Les Supersonic
October 6 Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg / Club Nine
October 7 Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn
October 8 Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos
October 9 Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell
October 11 Stockholm, SE @ Obaren
October 12 Oslo, NO @ Revolver
October 13 Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar
October 14 Berlin, DE @ Urban Spree
October 15 Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
October 16 Warsaw, PL @ Chmury
October 18 Vienna, AT @ Rhiz
October 19 Budapest, HU @ Durer Kurt
October 21 Bologna, IT @ Covo Club
October 22 Nyon, CH @ La Parenthese
October 25 Valencia, ES @ Loco Club
October 26 Madrid, ES @ Siroco