Dean Lewis Releases New Single 'With You'

Global superstar Dean Lewis has announced the deluxe edition of his third studio album, The Epilogue, due for release in 2025. Alongside the announcement comes the release of ‘With You’, the first single from the deluxe edition.

Originally released in October, The Epilogue delivered standout singles including ‘Trust Me Mate,’ ‘Memories,’ ‘All I Ever Wanted,’ and ‘Empire’. To date, tracks from The Epilogue have accumulated over 275 million global streams and have been supported extensively across DSPs worldwide, including features on the covers of Apple Music’s GlobalNMD, Spotify’s NMF ANZ, and Amazon’s Acoustic Chill, as well as out-of-home (OOH) campaigns on YouTube LA and New York and Spotify Germany.

Internationally, The Epilogue made a significant impact, debuting at #10 on the Spotify Global Chart, #17 in the Netherlands, and #18 in Switzerland. Following the album’s release, Dean is currently embarking on a global album tour. The Epilogue World Tour comes to the UK in February 2025, starting at O2 Guildhall Southampton (Wednesday 5th). He will then play Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London (Friday 7th) and OVO Wembley Arena, London (Saturday 8th) SOLD OUT, before taking the tour to Utilita Arena Cardiff (Sunday 9th), O2 Academy Birmingham (Tuesday 11th), O2 City Hall Newcastle (Wednesday 12th), Academy Glasgow (Friday 14th) and finishing at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester (Saturday 15th). With close to 70 shows, Dean is set to perform to over 285,000 fans across 18 countries on this world tour.

Since his emergence in 2017, Dean Lewis has gathered over 13 billion streams and dozens of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications worldwide. Dean’s 2019 Platinum-certified debut, A Place We Knew, housed the hits “Waves” and “Be Alright”, which also reached rarified air as a member of the Spotify “Billions Club.” He has picked up 3 ARIA Awards and 7 APRA Awards. He has amassed a cumulative social media following of nearly 7 million fans. Not to mention, collaborated with everyone from Kygo, Martin Garrix, and Tiësto to Ruth B. and Julia Michaels. On the road, he’s enraptured audiences at packed headline shows in addition to touring with AJR and James Arthur.

DEAN LEWIS THE EPILOGUE WORLD TOUR (UK DATES)

SOUTHAMPTON, O2 GUILDHALL

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 5

LONDON, EVENTIM HAMMERSMITH APOLLO

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 7

LONDON, OVO WEMBLEY ARENA (SOLD OUT)

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 8

CARDIFF, UTILITA ARENA

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 9

BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 11

NEWCASTLE, O2 CITY HALL

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 12

GLASGOW, ACADEMY

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 14

MANCHESTER, O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15

About Dean Lewis

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis has sold 6.8M albums & EPs worldwide and his music has attracted 14B streams to date. Dean has cultivated and captivated a huge global fanbase of over 7M social followers, including 3.4M Tik Tok and 2M YouTube followers. He has toured the world, playing over 400 shows and festivals. Dean was welcomed into the Spotify Billions club for his hit "Be Alright" which now has 6.3B + streams. "Be Alright" has been certified 14 x platinum in Australia, 3 x platinum in the USA, 2 x platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 22 other countries. His first ever single, "Waves" has also now hit over 2.3B streams and is certified 10 x platinum in Australia, gold in the USA, platinum in the UK and platinum+ in 14 other countries.

Off the back of his # 1 Debut album release – 2019’s chart-topping, multiple-award-winning, multiple-Platinum-certified "A Place We Knew", Lewis grabbed 3 x ARIA Awards, ‘Album of The Year,’ ‘Male Artist of The Year’ and ‘Video of The Year’ for "Be Alright." He also collaborated with Dutch superstar DJ/producer Martin Garrix on their hit single "Used To Love" and kicked another bucket-list career goal when he performed at the AFL Grand Final.

In 2022, Dean released his second album "The Hardest Love" which hit the ARIA Top 5 and featured singles "How Do I Say Goodbye", "Hurtless" + "Looks Like Me". That year, Dean collaborated with Norwegian DJ/Producer Kygo on 2 tracks which have over 200M+ streams. Dean wrapped up 2022, winning the TikTok award in Australia for AU Artists with Most New Followers + AU Most Viewed Artists. His hit single, "How Do I Say Goodbye" has now reached over 1.8B Streams, is 3 x platinum in Australia, 2 x platinum in Switzerland + Canada, silver in the UK and platinum in Norway, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands and gold in USA, Italy, NZ+ Germany. It made the SPOTIFY TOP 50 IN 15 COUNTRIES (Including DE, UK, CA, AU), #3 HOT AC USA RADIO & was remixed by Global DJ/producer Tiesto.

In June 2023 Dean released, "In A Perfect World" with US Global Superstar Julia Michaels. He again, toured the world on his "Future Is Bright" World Tour, which saw him play shows and festivals in Australia, NZ, UK, Europe, ASIA, and USA. In between touring, he also featured on a track with US artist, Ruth B and released 2 of his own songs from his upcoming new album, "Trust Me Mate" & "Memories" which have been streamed over 190M streams. He ended the year as # 5 Most Viewed AU Artist on TikTok.

Dean kicked off 2024 performing arenas supporting James Arthur in the UK and the AJR Brothers throughout the USA. He recently won 2 x APRA awards for Most performed Australian Work and ‘Most performed pop work.’

Photo Credit: Sean Loaney

