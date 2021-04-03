Dead & Company Returns to Mexico For PLAYING IN THE SAND in 2022

Dead & Company has announced its return to Riviera Cancun, Mexico, in January 2022 for their fourth Playing in the Sand destination event. The four-night run of concerts will take place January 13th-16th at the Moon Palace Cancún resort.

Dead & Company is a Grateful Dead spinoff act featuring Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart alongside John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, and Oteil Burbridg.

The only way to attend Dead & Company Playing in the Sand is by purchasing one of the all-inclusive packages on this site. Individual concert tickets will not be available. Packages are non-transferable and non-refundable. It is recommended that you consider purchasing travel insurance from a third party. If you are buying a package as a gift, please put the name of the recipient in the Will Call Name section during the purchase process. You must be at least 18 years of age to purchase packages with special pricing available for children.

All packages are for one (1) to twelve (12) people and include:

4, 5 or 6 All-inclusive nights at the Moon Palace Cancún

All 4-Night packages check in on Thursday, January 13th and check out Monday, January 17th

All 5-Night packages check in on Wednesday, January 12th and check out on Monday, January 17th OR Thursday, January 13th and check out on Tuesday, January 18th

All 6-Night packages check in on Wednesday, January 12th and check out on Tuesday, January 18th

Admission into the venue for each night of the show. Please note music starts on January 13, 2022!

Airport transportation to and from the resort in exclusive Playing in the Sand event shuttles

Official Dead & Company Playing in the Sand merchandise gift pack*

New for 2022: $250 resort credit per package to be spent on spa, golf, or adventures. Must be activated through Moon Palace Guest Services at Check In

Learn more at https://playinginthesand.com/.