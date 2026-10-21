De La Soul to Release STAKES IS HIGH 30th Anniversary Edition
The landmark 1996 hip-hop album includes the newly released J Dilla remix featuring Mos Def and Truth Enola.
De La Soul is marking 30 years of its landmark fourth studio album, Stakes Is High, with an expansive 30th Anniversary Edition arriving Friday, October 23, via A.O.I. Records, distributed by Chrysalis. The release can be pre-ordered and pre-saved at this link.
Featuring newly remastered audio, rare recordings, remixes, instrumentals and exclusive collectible editions, the release honors one of hip-hop's most influential albums while introducing its timeless message to a new generation of listeners.
Originally released in July 1996, Stakes Is High marked a pivotal moment in De La Soul's career. As the trio's fourth studio album and their first without longtime collaborator and producer Prince Paul, the project ushered in a more stripped-back, hard-edged sound while remaining rooted in the wit, intelligence and musical adventurousness that defined the group's earlier work. Posdnuos, Trugoy (Dave) and Maseo delivered a sharper, more socially conscious body of work, confronting commercialism, materialism and the changing values of hip-hop culture. Three decades later, those observations continue to resonate, as conversations surrounding authenticity, artistic independence and the future of hip-hop remain central to the genre.
'Stakes Is High was us speaking honestly about what we were seeing and experiencing in hip-hop at that moment,' says Posdnuos. 'We weren't trying to predict the future. We were expressing what mattered to us as artists and as people who love this culture. Thirty years later, to see people still connecting with those messages, and a new generation discovering the album, means a great deal.'
Featuring production from a then-emerging J Dilla, whose work on the title track would become one of his most celebrated early contributions, Stakes Is High helped redefine De La Soul's sound while reinforcing their position among hip-hop's most innovative and influential groups. Songs including 'The Bizness' featuring Common, 'Itzsoweezee (HOT),' 'Big Brother Beat' featuring Mos Def, 'Pony Ride' featuring Truth Enola and the powerful title track remain essential examples of the group's lyrical depth, soulful production and uncompromising creative vision. The album reached No. 4 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, while the title track peaked at No. 53 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
The 30th Anniversary Edition presents the newly remastered original album alongside an extensive collection of previously unavailable instrumentals, remixes and rare recordings, offering an unprecedented look inside one of the group's most important creative periods. Highlights include the celebrated 'Stakes Is High (J Dilla Remix)' featuring Mos Def and Truth Enola, which is out today along with a new visualizer, the J Dilla Alternate Remix, instrumental versions of the complete album, and additional rare cuts including 'Chanel No. Fever' and 'I Can't Call It.'
The anniversary release will be available digitally and across multiple physical formats, including:
Formats
4LP Hardcover Edition: Black-and-white spoke-pattern vinyl with special UV artwork honoring Dave.
2CD Hardcover Edition: Deluxe collectible packaging.
Digital Edition: with bonus material.
Amazon Exclusive: Silver vinyl edition.
HHV (Germany) Exclusive: White vinyl edition.
Fat Beats/Get On Down Exclusive: Special vinyl edition featuring an exclusive lyric book.
'What's special about this anniversary is that the music is still reaching people,' adds Maseo. 'There are fans who have lived with this album for 30 years, and there are younger listeners hearing it for the first time. That's what you want as an artist. You want the music to have a life beyond the moment it was created. This release also gives us another opportunity to celebrate Dave and the work we built together.'
The anniversary arrives during an exciting and creatively active chapter for De La Soul. Following the long-awaited arrival of their classic catalog on streaming platforms in 2023, the Grammy-winning group continues to tour around the globe, connect with audiences across generations and release new music. Their latest album, Cabin in the Sky, released in 2025 through Mass Appeal and in consideration for the upcoming Grammy Awards, further reflects their enduring commitment to artistic expression and musical evolution.
As hip-hop continues to evolve, Stakes Is High remains a powerful reminder of the genre's ability to challenge convention, inspire dialogue and reflect the world around it. Its enduring relevance underscores De La Soul's lasting influence on generations of artists and listeners, as well as the group's celebrated place in music history.
About De La Soul
De La Soul is a New York-based trio composed of Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo, who created the hip-hop masterpiece 3 Feet High and Rising, initially released on March 3, 1989. Renowned for their eclectic and innovative sampling, quirky lyrics, and contributions to jazz rap and alternative hip-hop subgenres, the group garnered acclaim, including a Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Collaboration for their song 'Feel Good Inc.' with The Gorillaz in 2005. In 2015, De La Soul raised over $600,000 on Kickstarter to independently release their album 'And the Anonymous Nobody...,' which topped the Rap Albums chart and earned a nomination for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.