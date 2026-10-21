De La Soul to Release STAKES IS HIGH 30th Anniversary Edition

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

De La Soul is marking 30 years of its landmark fourth studio album, Stakes Is High, with an expansive 30th Anniversary Edition arriving Friday, October 23, via A.O.I. Records, distributed by Chrysalis. The release can be pre-ordered and pre-saved at this link.

Featuring newly remastered audio, rare recordings, remixes, instrumentals and exclusive collectible editions, the release honors one of hip-hop's most influential albums while introducing its timeless message to a new generation of listeners.

Originally released in July 1996, Stakes Is High marked a pivotal moment in De La Soul's career. As the trio's fourth studio album and their first without longtime collaborator and producer Prince Paul, the project ushered in a more stripped-back, hard-edged sound while remaining rooted in the wit, intelligence and musical adventurousness that defined the group's earlier work. Posdnuos, Trugoy (Dave) and Maseo delivered a sharper, more socially conscious body of work, confronting commercialism, materialism and the changing values of hip-hop culture. Three decades later, those observations continue to resonate, as conversations surrounding authenticity, artistic independence and the future of hip-hop remain central to the genre.

'Stakes Is High was us speaking honestly about what we were seeing and experiencing in hip-hop at that moment,' says Posdnuos. 'We weren't trying to predict the future. We were expressing what mattered to us as artists and as people who love this culture. Thirty years later, to see people still connecting with those messages, and a new generation discovering the album, means a great deal.'

Featuring production from a then-emerging J Dilla, whose work on the title track would become one of his most celebrated early contributions, Stakes Is High helped redefine De La Soul's sound while reinforcing their position among hip-hop's most innovative and influential groups. Songs including 'The Bizness' featuring Common, 'Itzsoweezee (HOT),' 'Big Brother Beat' featuring Mos Def, 'Pony Ride' featuring Truth Enola and the powerful title track remain essential examples of the group's lyrical depth, soulful production and uncompromising creative vision. The album reached No. 4 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, while the title track peaked at No. 53 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The 30th Anniversary Edition presents the newly remastered original album alongside an extensive collection of previously unavailable instrumentals, remixes and rare recordings, offering an unprecedented look inside one of the group's most important creative periods. Highlights include the celebrated 'Stakes Is High (J Dilla Remix)' featuring Mos Def and Truth Enola, which is out today along with a new visualizer, the J Dilla Alternate Remix, instrumental versions of the complete album, and additional rare cuts including 'Chanel No. Fever' and 'I Can't Call It.'

The anniversary release will be available digitally and across multiple physical formats, including:

Formats

4LP Hardcover Edition: Black-and-white spoke-pattern vinyl with special UV artwork honoring Dave.

2CD Hardcover Edition: Deluxe collectible packaging.

Digital Edition: with bonus material.

Amazon Exclusive: Silver vinyl edition.

HHV (Germany) Exclusive: White vinyl edition.

Fat Beats/Get On Down Exclusive: Special vinyl edition featuring an exclusive lyric book.

'What's special about this anniversary is that the music is still reaching people,' adds Maseo. 'There are fans who have lived with this album for 30 years, and there are younger listeners hearing it for the first time. That's what you want as an artist. You want the music to have a life beyond the moment it was created. This release also gives us another opportunity to celebrate Dave and the work we built together.'

The anniversary arrives during an exciting and creatively active chapter for De La Soul. Following the long-awaited arrival of their classic catalog on streaming platforms in 2023, the Grammy-winning group continues to tour around the globe, connect with audiences across generations and release new music. Their latest album, Cabin in the Sky, released in 2025 through Mass Appeal and in consideration for the upcoming Grammy Awards, further reflects their enduring commitment to artistic expression and musical evolution.

As hip-hop continues to evolve, Stakes Is High remains a powerful reminder of the genre's ability to challenge convention, inspire dialogue and reflect the world around it. Its enduring relevance underscores De La Soul's lasting influence on generations of artists and listeners, as well as the group's celebrated place in music history.

About De La Soul

De La Soul is a New York-based trio composed of Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo, who created the hip-hop masterpiece 3 Feet High and Rising, initially released on March 3, 1989. Renowned for their eclectic and innovative sampling, quirky lyrics, and contributions to jazz rap and alternative hip-hop subgenres, the group garnered acclaim, including a Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Collaboration for their song 'Feel Good Inc.' with The Gorillaz in 2005. In 2015, De La Soul raised over $600,000 on Kickstarter to independently release their album 'And the Anonymous Nobody...,' which topped the Rap Albums chart and earned a nomination for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 02 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone