De La Soul Releases RUN IT BACK!! Video Featuring Nas

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De La Soul has released the official video for 'Run It Back!!' featuring Nas, one of the standout tracks from the group's critically acclaimed tenth studio album, CABIN IN THE SKY, released via Mass Appeal.

Bringing together two of New York Hip Hop's most enduring voices, 'Run It Back!!' finds De La Soul and Nas looking at Hip Hop's past, present and future while proving why their contributions to the culture remain as vital as ever. Produced by Supa Dave West and De La Soul, the record provides a soulful backdrop for Posdnuos and Nas to trade perspective, sharp observations and veteran lyricism.

The visual for 'Run It Back!!' unfolds as a moving collage of culture, color and imagery, expertly curating sound, art and motion to seamlessly match the energy of the record. The journey begins by taking viewers back to Amityville, Long Island, where De La Soul's story began, before making its way to Queens to connect with Nas. With Posdnuos, Maseo and Nas together in the car as a stylized police chase unfolds around them, the video turns a ride through New York into a vivid, imaginative trip through place, culture and Hip Hop.

The visual language is as layered as the music itself. Technology, music, video and photography are fused together, with shifting environments, rich colors, photographic imagery and visual effects flowing from one frame into the next. At times surreal and at others familiar, the imagery moves like a living collage constantly changing while remaining connected to the rhythm and momentum of the song. Past and present seem to occupy the same canvas, with Long Island, Queens and the artists themselves becoming pieces of a larger visual composition.

The result is more than a traditional performance video. 'Run It Back!!' uses contemporary visual technology to create something that feels handcrafted and distinctly artistic, a visual that moves with the record rather than simply accompanying it. Like the song itself, the video looks back without standing still, translating the creative energy of De La Soul and Nas into a visual experience that feels both rooted and forward-moving.

'Run It Back!!' appears on CABIN IN THE SKY, De La Soul's first studio album in nine years. Released through Mass Appeal, the 20-track album is the group's tenth LP and part of Mass Appeal's celebrated LEGEND HAS IT series.

Featuring appearances from Nas, Q-Tip, Black Thought, Common, Killer Mike, Slick Rick, Bilal, Yummy Bingham, Yukimi of Little Dragon and others, with production from DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Supa Dave West and more, CABIN IN THE SKY was met with critical acclaim and reaffirmed De La Soul's place as one of Hip Hop's most inventive and enduring creative forces.

The new video arrives as De La Soul continues to bring its catalog and latest music to audiences around the world. Following international performances this year, the group returns stateside for a run of major late-summer dates, joining Nas & The Roots for A GREAT NIGHT IN HIP HOP in San Diego, Long Beach and Mountain View, followed by September appearances with Erykah Badu in Sterling Heights, Toronto and Uncasville.

The performances continue a year of domestic and international appearances for De La Soul, underscoring the group's enduring global reach and a body of work that continues to connect generations of Hip Hop fans.

Upcoming De La Soul Live Dates

August 27 — San Diego, CA — Petco Park — A Great Night in Hip Hop: Nas & The Roots

August 28 — Long Beach, CA — F&M Bank Amphitheater — A Great Night in Hip Hop: Nas & The Roots

August 29 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre — A Great Night in Hip Hop: Nas & The Roots

September 11 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill — with Erykah Badu

September 13 — Toronto, ON — RBC Amphitheatre — with Erykah Badu

September 17 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena — with Erykah Badu & Special Guests

About De La Soul

De La Soul is the New York–based trio composed of Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo, creators of the groundbreaking 1989 album 3 FEET HIGH AND RISING. Known for their inventive sampling, creative lyricism, and foundational influence on jazz rap and alternative Hip Hop, the group has earned widespread acclaim, including a Grammy Award for 'Feel Good Inc.' with Gorillaz. Their 2015 Kickstarter-funded album AND THE ANONYMOUS NOBODY… topped the Rap Albums chart and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

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