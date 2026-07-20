De La Soul to Release 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of STAKES IS HIGH

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De La Soul is to release a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of STAKES IS HIGH on October 23, marking three decades since the hip-hop group's fourth studio album first arrived in 1996.

The 30th Anniversary Edition arrives October 23, 2026 via A.O.I. Records, distributed by Chrysalis. Pre-orders launched July 20, with exclusive editions available from Amazon, Fat Beats/Get On Down, and HHV, plus previously unavailable instrumentals, remixes, and rare material. The release is available for pre-order at https://link.wearedelasoul.com/stakes-is-high_30.

Originally released in 1996, STAKES IS HIGH marked a pivotal moment in De La Soul's career. As the trio's fourth studio album and their first without longtime collaborator Prince Paul, it ushered in a more stripped-back, hard-edged sound while remaining rooted in the wit, intelligence, and musical adventurousness that defined the group's work. Featuring the title track produced by a then-rising J Dilla, the album found De La Soul confronting the changing landscape of hip-hop with clarity, confidence, and uncompromising artistry.

The title track would become one of the group's defining statements, peaking at No. 53 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, while the album reached No. 4 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Beyond its commercial success, STAKES IS HIGH has only grown in stature over the past three decades, celebrated as one of hip-hop's most insightful and forward-thinking releases. Tracks including 'The Bizness' featuring Common, 'Itzsoweezee (HOT),' and 'Pony Ride' showcase De La Soul at their most focused, balancing soulful production, razor-sharp lyricism, and social commentary that remains remarkably relevant today.

The 30th Anniversary Edition presents the original album alongside an extensive collection of instrumentals, remixes, and rare recordings, offering an unprecedented look inside one of the group's most important creative periods. Highlights include the celebrated 'Stakes Is High (J Dilla Remix), featuring Mos Def and Truth Enola, the J Dilla Alternate Remix, instrumental versions of the complete album, and additional rare cuts including 'Chanel No. Fever' and 'I Can't Call It.'

The anniversary release will be available digitally and across multiple physical formats, including:

4LP hard cover Edition on Black & White Spoke Pattern with UV print of Dave

2 CD hard cover Edition

Digital Edition with bonus material

Amazon Exclusive Silver Vinyl

HHV (Germany) Exclusive White Vinyl

Fat Beats/Get On Down Exclusive Vinyl, featuring an exclusive lyric book

30th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

a side

A1. INTRO

A2. SUPA EMCEES

A3. THE BIZNESS (FEAT. COMMON)

A4. YUNONSTOP

A5. WONCE AGAIN LONG ISLAND

a-notha side

B1. DINNINIT

B2. BRAKES

B3. DOG EAT DOG

B4. BABY, BABY, BABY, BABY, OOH BABY (FEAT. JAZZYFATNASTEES)

B5. LONG ISLAND DEGREES

yet a-notha side

C1. BETTA LISTEN

C2. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT)

C3. 4 MORE (FEAT. ZHANE)

C4. BIG BROTHER BEAT (FEAT. MOS DEF)

one more side

D1. DOWN SYNDROME

D2. PONY RIDE (FEAT. TRUTH ENOLA)

D3. STAKES IS HIGH

D4. SUNSHINE

plug won side

E1. INTRO (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E2. SUPA EMCEES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E3. THE BIZNESS (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E4. YUNONSTOP (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E5. WONCE AGAIN LONG ISLAND (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E6. DINNINIT (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E7. BRAKES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E8. DOG EAT DOG (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

E9. BABY, BABY, BABY, BABY, OOH BABY (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

plug too side

F1. LONG ISLAND DEGREES (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F2. BETTA LISTEN (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F3. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT) [INSTRUMENTAL EDIT]

F4. 4 MORE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F5. BIG BROTHER BEAT (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F6. DOWN SYNDROME (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F7. PONY RIDE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

F8. STAKES IS HIGH (INSTRUMENTAL)

F9. SUNSHINE (INSTRUMENTAL EDIT)

plug iii side

G1. CHANEL NO. FEVER

G2. I CAN'T CALL IT

G3. ITZSOWEEZEE (HOT) [DE LA SOUL REMIX] {FEAT. YANKEE B.}

G4. STAKES IS HIGH (J DILLA REMIX) [FEAT. MOS DEF AND TRUTH ENOLA]

G5. STAKES IS HIGH (J DILLA ALTERNATE REMIX)

dave's side

About De La Soul

De La Soul is a New York-based trio composed of Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo, who created the hip-hop masterpiece 3 Feet High and Rising, initially released on March 3, 1989. Renowned for their eclectic and innovative sampling, quirky lyrics, and contributions to jazz rap and alternative hip-hop subgenres, the group garnered acclaim, including a Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Collaboration for their song 'Feel Good Inc.' with The Gorillaz in 2005. In 2015, De La Soul raised over $600,000 on Kickstarter to independently release their album 'And the Anonymous Nobody…,' which topped the Rap Albums chart and earned a nomination for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards.

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