Dawes Announce Fall Tour
LA rockers Dawes have announced a fall tour in support of their latest album, GOOD LUCK WITH WHATEVER (Rounder).
The first leg of the tour begins in Charleston, SC at the Music Hall on September 9 and ends at The Ryman in Nashville, TN on October 2. The second leg begins on November 17 in Vancouver, BC at The Vogue and culminates on December 12 in Houston, TX at the Heights Theater. Singer-songwriter Erin Rae will open all shows. The itinerary is below.
GOOD LUCK WITH WHATEVER is Dawes' seventh studio LP and was produced by 6x GRAMMYÂ® Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) at Nashville's famed RCA Studio A.
The reaction to GOOD LUCK WITH WHATEVER was stellar and found the band performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert #playathome series as well as CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions.
DAWES TOUR 2021
Leg 1:
SEPTEMBER
9 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
10 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
13 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
14 - Richmond, VA - The National
15 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
17 - New York, NY - Central Park Summerstage
18 - Boston, MA - Orpheum
21 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theatre
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - TBD
24 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University
25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Calvin College
26 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
28 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
30 - Auburn, AL - Auburn University Amphitheatre
OCTOBER
2 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman
Leg 2:
NOVEMBER
17 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue
18 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
19 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
21 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
22 & 23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
26 & 27 - Los Angels, CA - Fonda Theatre
28 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth
DECEMBER
1 - Fort Collins, CO - TBD
3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Ave
4 - Chicago, IL - The Vic
5 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre
7 - Louisville, KY - Headliners
8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10 - Dallas, TX - McFarlin Memorial Auditorium
11 - Austin, TX - Stubb's
12 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater
Photo Credit: Clara Balzary