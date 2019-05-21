Davina And The Vagabonds Set To Release SUGAR DROPS Out 7/19

Red House Records is announcing the release date for SUGAR DROPS, the first album for the label from Davina and the Vagabonds. They are sharing the track "Little Miss Moonshine," which you can listen to here.

The album marks the first time singer/songwriter/pianist Davina Sowers entered a proper studio to record an album. The Minneapolis-based artist holed up in Nashville's Compass Sound Studio with producer (and Compass Records co-founder) Garry West, along with her trumpeter, string arranger and husband, Zack Lozier, and a rotating cast of powerhouse players including Todd Phillips (David Grisman, Robbie Fulks) on bass, Doug Lancio (Patty Griffin, John Hiatt, Tom Jones) on guitar and Reese Wynans (Stevie Ray Vaughan, Joe Bonamassa) on Hammond B3.

Davina says of the debut track, "My songs always begin with an emotion, so it started out as an 'I see you and I see through you' song. I do what I do because I am who I am, not because I wanna make a buck or because it's the next cool trend. There's nothing smellier than dishonest music and fake people. Even if you're doing music from eras past and paying homage to music that you, yourself have been influenced by, it needs to come from the heart and from your own truth. Then, through the process of writing it, I started reflecting, and I ended up giving advice to these types of people and having a little empathy; it was hard when I started out, too. You can get lost in what you think others want and it's not necessarily who you are.

"At the end of the day though, it still needs to be your work and your words."

Sugar Dropsis distillation of bluesy barroom baritone and bravado, graveyard jazz grooves, and noir-ish confessional lyricism backed by boisterous piano, guitar, and strings. Eclectic, engaging and instilled with a deep respect and knowledge for the Great American Songbook, SUGAR DROPS is the actualization of longstanding intent for Davina.

"It represents about 100 years of Americana; I did exactly what I wanted to do," she says.

Davina grew up in Altoona, PA, which she now describes as "awesome in the industrial era, but horrible for high school." She developed a heavy drug habit in high school, which morphed into heroin dependency, left her homeless, sent her in and out of jail, and brought on all manner of trouble. Kicking dope on the streets, she "got clean, started the band, and worked [her] ass off every day since."

Davina and the band are constantly on the road, touring throughout the world they've earned feverish acclaim from the Chicago Tribune, NPR, and more in addition to performing on BBC's international favorite late-night program Later...with Jools Holland and appearing on PBS's Bluegrass Underground.

Tour Dates:

MAY17 St. Charles, IL - Club Arcada

MAY18 Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum - MIM

MAY31 Bellevue, WA - Bellevue Jazz and Blues Festival

JUN 1 Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

JUN 2 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

JUN 5 Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

JUN 6 Roanoke, VA - The Spot on Kirk

JUN 7 North Bethesda, MD - AMP by Strathmore

JUN 8 Williamsburg, VA - My Tenacity! Festival

JUN 13 Tampa, FL - The Attic at Rock Brothers

JUN 14 Delray Beach FL - Arts Garage

JUN 21 Sioux Falls, SD - Levitt at The Falls

JUN 22 Elkhart Indiana - Elkhart Jazz Festival

JUN 25 Saskatoon SK - Saskatchewan Jazz Fest- B'wayTheatre

JUN 27 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton International Jazz Festival

JUN 28 Vancouver, BC - Vancouver International Jazz Festival

JUN 29 Victoria, BC - Victoria International JazzFest

JUL12 - JUL 18 Edinburgh, Scotland - Edinburgh Jazz Festival

JUL 20 Brooklyn, NY - On Stage at Kingsborough

JUL 24 New York, NY - The Iridium

JUL 25 Southbury, CT - Riverview Cinema and Playhouse

JUL 26 Old Lyme CT - The Side Door

JUL 27 Hiram, ME - Ossipee Valley Music Festival

JUL 28 Shirley MA - The Bull Run

AUG 5 Minneapolis, MN - Guthrie Thtr. ALBUM RELEASE SHOW

AUG 8 Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Bandstand

AUG10 Colorado Springs, CO - Music on The Mesa

AUG16 - 17 Gainesville, GA - The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center

SEP 7 Jerusalem, Israel - Ganei Tikva Cultural Center

SEP 9 Herzliya, Israel - Jerusalem Theater

SEP 10 Modiin, Israel - Zappa Club

SEP 11 Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel - Azrieli Mall

SEP 12 Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel - Tel Aviv Museum of Art

SEP 13 Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel - Tel Aviv Museum of Art

SEP 16 Budapest, Hungary - MomKult

SEP 18 - 19 Paris, France - Duc des Lombards

SEP 20 Czech Republic - Jazz Dock

SEP 21 Vienna, Austria - Porgy & Bess

OCT 12 Red Wing, MN - Sheldon Theatre

NOV 9 Porto Alegre - Barra Shopping Sul

NOV 12 São Paulo, Brazil - Teatro Opus





