David Nail Releases New Album FLOWERS, First Full-Length in a Decade

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Acclaimed singer/songwriter David Nail has experienced a season filled with change, growth, grief, and transformation. After a writing session with Anderson East sparked an unexpected creative journey, Nail is releasing the result: a brand-new album titled Flowers. A decade after his last album, Flowers reflects the journey, challenges, and personal transformation that have shaped Nail along the way.

To create the album, David recruited a winning lineup: longtime collaborator and multiple GRAMMY-, CMA-, and ACM-winning singer/songwriter Lori McKenna, along with profound songwriting forces Trent Dabbs and Melissa Fuller. GRAMMY-nominated Anderson East co-wrote and produced the project, enlisting an impressive group of musicians, including pianist Philip Towns, percussionist Darren Dodd, bassists Gregg Garner and Brian Allen, guitarists Shaun Richardson and Weston Stewart, and background vocalists including April Rucker, Fuller, and Dabbs.

Flowers is David's coming-of-age album, reflecting on his growth as a husband and father as he navigates the grief of losing his mother. The project is deeply personal, with the album dedicated to her and even featuring her handwriting in the title artwork. In creating this album, David has produced what he considers his strongest work to date, even saying that 'Riverbank' will be the last song he performs at the end of every show for the rest of his life.

With more than 20 years in the music industry and a reputation as one of country music's best vocalists, David has remained committed to releasing music that feels authentically true to him, despite industry pressures to chase chart success or commercial trends.

He has consistently released music since departing his major-label home, MCA, in 2017. Five EP projects and a collection of singles over the past decade have helped hone his path, refine his craft, and teach him the ins and outs of the independent journey a true artist travels. A prime example of an artist who lets the music lead, rather than commercial viability, Flowers is the culmination of a decade of living, growth, and creativity.

'Anytime I have put a piece of music out, I have always put a lot of thought into each detail. With the songs, the way they sounded, the way I sang them, even down to the title of the record, the pictures, and the inserts. With this album, it's probably been the least amount of thought I have put into something. One may think that means I care less about this or that I am winging it, but in reality it's the most comfortable and confident I have been throughout the process of making a record. There are many reasons for that, but I think the most important and obvious reason is the comfort and confidence I felt with Anderson East. The confidence he shows isn't egotistical or arrogant; it's confidence in his abilities, the players he uses, and his own skin. If there is one thing I walked away with, it's that you let the music speak for itself and try and stay out of the way. I am very proud of this record, but it is also the most comfortable, and at peace I have been on the eve of new music coming out,' said David Nail.

David has steadily been giving fans a taste of the album, releasing 'The Crown,' 'Fare Thee Well,' 'She Knows,' and 'Riverbank' in advance.

Tracklist

1. 'Skyline' (David Nail, Lori McKenna, Anderson East)

2. 'The Crown' (David Nail, Anderson East)

3. 'Broken In' (David Nail, Trent Dabbs, Anderson East)

4. 'Time Ran Out' (David Nail, Anderson East)

5. 'Book Of Us' (David Nail, Lori McKenna)

6. 'I'll Break Yours Too' (David Nail, Anderson East)

7. 'Fare Thee Well' (David Nail, Anderson East, Trent Dabbs)

8. 'She Knows' (David Nail, Anderson East)

9. 'I Bought The Flowers' (David Nail, Anderson East, Melissa Fuller)

10. 'Riverbank' feat. Lori McKenna (David Nail, Lori McKenna, Anderson East)

Down To The Studs Tour Dates

Aug. 26 – Dayton, OH – Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Aug. 29 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Sept. 9 – Montgomery, NY – City Winery Hudson Valley

Sept. 10 – Natick, MA – The Center For Arts In Natick

Sept. 11 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall

Sept. 12 – Albany, NY – Lark Hall

Sept. 13 – Buffalo, NY – The Caz Buffalo

Sept. 17 – Akron, OH – Musica

Sept. 18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

Sept. 19 – Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn

Sept. 20 – Columbus, OH – Natalie's Grandview Music Hall & Kitchen

Sept. 30 – Louisville, KY – Bomhard Theater*

Oct. 1 – St. Louis, MO – City Winery St. Louis

Oct. 2 – Iowa City, IA – First Avenue Club

Oct. 3 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads (The Gospel Lounge)

Oct. 7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

Oct. 8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway Theater

Oct. 9 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

Oct. 10 – Aurora, IL – The Venue

Oct. 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable

Oct. 16 – Mesquite, NV – I-15 Country & Rock Music Festival

Oct. 17 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – The Coach House

Oct. 18 – Venice, CA – The Venice West

Oct. 19 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren

Oct. 20 – Petaluma, CA – The Mystic Theatre

Nov. 5 – Memphis, TN – 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall

Nov. 7 – New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah Wah

Nov. 10 – Tomball, TX – Main Street Crossing

Nov. 11 – Kenney, TX – The Kenney Store

Nov. 12 – Fredericksburg, TX – Rockbox Theater

Nov. 13 – Dallas, TX – Poor David's Pub

Nov. 14 – McAlester, OK – The Brick

Nov. 15 – Tulsa, OK – Mercury Lounge - Tulsa

Dec. 3 – Gainesville, FL – Heartwood Soundstage*

Dec. 4 – Boca Raton, FL – The Funky Biscuit*

Dec. 5 – Boca Raton, FL – The Funky Biscuit*

Dec. 6 – Clearwater, FL – Wiley House Concerts*

Dec. 7 – St. Augustine, FL – The Waterworks*

Dec. 9 – Athens, GA – Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo*

Dec. 10 – Birmingham, AL – Workplay Theatre*

*with Will Hoge

About David Nail

David Nail is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter from Kennett, Missouri, known for his deeply personal songwriting and unmistakable vocal prowess. With GRAMMY and ACM nominations, he has scored multiple No. 1 hits, including 'Let It Rain' and 'Whatever She's Got,' as well as standout favorites like 'Red Light.' His success has earned RIAA certifications, more than 1 billion streams on Pandora, and a reputation for delivering songs that resonate long after the last note fades. After building a respected career in Nashville with albums such as I'm About To Come Alive, The Sound of a Million Dreams, I'm A Fire, and Fighter, Nail stepped into a more independent chapter that prioritized honesty over expectations. Recent projects such as Oh, Mother, the Bootheel releases, and 2023's Best of Me reflect a more organic, reflective approach, with songs centered on family, memory, mental health, and the hard-earned perspective that comes with experience.

In 2026, Nail continues that evolution with his new album, Flowers, and his intimate Down To The Studs Tour, where he performs solo — just a guitar, stories, and songs — reconnecting with audiences in listening rooms and small theaters across the country. Known for turning lived-in lyrics into emotionally resonant performances, Nail remains guided by a simple philosophy: stay truthful, keep growing, and make music that means something long after the moment passes. Visit DavidNail.com for more.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...