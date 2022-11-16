David Morris Joins Russell Dickerson's 'She Likes It Tour' As Direct Support On Select Dates

Up and coming Country singer-songwriter and rapper David Morris will be hitting the road with multi-Platinum entertainer Russell Dickerson on his upcoming She Likes It Tour for select dates in February throughout the Southeast.

This announcement adds to Morris' record-breaking year including back-to-back hits "Carrying Your Love" and "Dutton Ranch Freestyle" contributing to his 110M global artist streams, as well as opening slots on the road with Jelly Roll and Kidd G throughout 2022. Last month Morris released his single "Broken Heartland," an honest track written solely by Morris, which gives a nod to his roots as he describes the state of Appalachia in his one-of-a-kind blend of Country music and modern hip-hop.

"I've been a fan of Russell's for a while now and love what he's about," shares Morris. "His new album is awesome and I think our music and fan bases are a great fit. I'm so stoked to be hopping on the road with him this Spring."

Fans will be treated to Morris' signature heartland style on the six-stop run, which will kick off in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 16 and wrap in Atlanta, Ga. on Feb. 25. Keep up with Morris on all platforms including - TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and davidmorrisofficial.com. To pre-save tickets, visit russelldickerson.com/tour and use pre-sale code RDFAM2023.

SHE LIKES IT TOUR DATES

Feb. 16, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C. at The Fillmore

Feb. 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Fla. at Florida Theatre

Feb. 18, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. at House of Blues

Feb. 23, 2023 in Norfolk, Va. at The NorVa

Feb. 24, 2023 in Raleigh, N.C. at The Ritz

Feb. 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga. at The Tabernacle

David Morris is a country artist, singer-songwriter and rapper from Charleston, W.Va. His sound fuses traditional country music with modern pop and hip-hop creating a lane that is unique to him. He's seen recent success with the release of his 2022 single "Carrying Your Love" which interpolates a 1997 George Strait classic. The song went viral on TikTok in July of 2022 and peaked at No.3 on the platform.

The song, along with its follow up "Dutton Ranch Freestyle," pushed Morris onto the Billboard charts where he peaked at No.12 emerging artist, sitting at No.3 in digital sales Country, and No.12 all genre digital sales in September of 2022. "Carrying Your Love" has received press coverage from Bobby Bones, The Boot, E! Online, Entertainment Tonight, Yahoo, Today.com, Buzzfeed, People.com, Insider, CBS, and so much more!

That song, along with "Dutton Ranch Freestyle '' have also been featured on SiriusXM The Highway, TikTok Hits, and Sirius Hits 1. Needless to say, Morris has had quite the year, and he finished it out on tour opening for Kidd G and Jelly Roll through the fall season.

His recent viral success comes off the heels of his latest June 2020 EP "Hometown Heartbreak". Which is a follow up to his 2020 debut album "Red, White & American Blues" which features the stand outs "Who Hurt You", "Smalltown Queen" and "Does He Know About Us". Morris' catalog has over 71.5 million streams on Spotify and over 41 million on Apple Music.

Known for his homegrown visuals, his signature HEARTLAND hat, and camo pants Morris is ready for the spotlight. He recently inked a partnership with Sony Music Publishing and has been in the studio working on his next project as well as writing for other artists. His flashy style is accompanied with a humble outlook. He says, "The greatest honor as an artist is seeing your music resonate with people. Hearing that a song can comfort someone, or inspire someone is the real reward."