David Malloy Shares 'A Brand New Day' From Upcoming Album 'Mirror'

DAVID MALLOY today (March 13) shares the second single and video “A Brand New Day,” from his upcoming debut album MIRROR out April 26 via Nashville-based indie label Creative People with distribution by CmfShft.

Written by the legendary songwriter, it's an uplifting song about second chances in life and delivers an upbeat vibe with a feel-good message of hope. “I love this track and it always puts a smile on my face—the way I want to wake up every morning” says Malloy. Pre-save the album HERE.

“A Brand New Day” was co-produced with Paul Childers and recorded at County Q studios in Nashville. He shares: “It starts with birds singing, a tribute to my mother who always fed birds, and then sonically sweeps into me pounding out the rhythm the song was written around. I got the idea early one morning while taking my dog ‘DJ' out for a short walk. I was stopped by how beautiful the colors in the sky were that morning and when I looked toward the west, I could still clearly see the moon in the sky. Standing there I said, ‘Good morning sunshine. Good night moon' and then my next line is what I say to my wife Kathy, “good morning sweet love, good morning to you.” I wrote the rest of the lyrics about second chances, one more time to get it right, to make amends if you're a ‘cold heart breaker' and acknowledging the spirit, the soul and the one whose always in control.'”

The colors MALLOY saw in the sky that morning helped to inspire the look and feel of the “A Brand New Day” video and to cast his dog “DJ,” a three year old 100% German shepherd, in it. The video was directed by Andrew Rozario for Casting Life Films with animator, Beau Burnette and illustrator, Ian Buchanan.

MIRROR is a journal of DAVID MALLOY's life, his love and the loss of his only son who passed away 18 years ago. MALLOY stepped back from his career for a time but was re-inspired to create once again when a conversation over dinner with friends and a psychic medium happened to be at the table.

She offered MALLOY a private reading, from which he said he normally does not subscribe to that sort of thing, but a message was given to him from his son asking him why he wasn't writing songs, thus triggering the music and the lyrics that surfaced from his heart and soul and now appear on this album that comes out April 26. The album's first single and official music video “I Play Gimme Shelter” was released January 11.

Throughout his career, DAVID MALLOY has been lauded for his technique of “becoming” the artist he was writing for or producing, similar to an actor getting into character. Many agree that this was a key to his success. He is credited with creating the crossover-influenced sound of country music that defined the genre in the 80's and 90's. He's produced artists Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Mindy McReady, Reba McEntire, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash and more.

As a songwriter, David Malloy was inducted into the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame along with Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey and Gary Nicholson and has co-penned numerous songs with Even Stevens and recording artist Eddie Rabbitt throughout Eddie's career (whom MALLOY produced.) He has had his songs recorded by artists in multi-genres of music such as Badfinger, Bettye LaVette, Billy Burnette, Dr. Hook, Fleetwood Mac, Gregg Allman Band, Julianne Hough, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tim McGraw, Roy Orbison and many more.

Photo Credit: Nathan Chapman