David Guetta to Go Live for 90 Minute 'United From Home' Performance

Globally acclaimed DJ and producer David Guetta will stream a live, 90-minute set on Saturday, April 18 in support of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. David will perform from a unique location in Downtown Miami to raise funds for the World Health Organization, Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, and the French Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.

Guetta's performance, which will begin at 6:00pm (EDT), can be viewed live on social media through the DJ's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch channels. While some Miami residents may have a prime view of Guetta's live performance from their balconies, households worldwide are encouraged to tune in online.

David Guetta aims to inspire and unify fans through music to come together and take action against these unprecedented challenges. The event promises a state-of-the-art production that can be enjoyed from living rooms across the planet, packed with stunning visuals and quality music.

"I'm very excited to share what's been in the works for some time now," says David Guetta. "My heart goes out to all those suffering from the global health pandemic and I hope that this livestream event will bring people together and help raise money for those in need."

Through the livestream, Guetta will raise funds for four nonprofits around the world, including $150,000 for Feeding South Florida, which will allow the charity to distribute over one million meals in the region. The event will also benefit Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization; Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris - Hôpitaux de France's, whose mission is to improve the conditions of healthcare works and patients in hospitals across France; and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is ensuring frontline workers are equipped with essential protective wear, patients are receiving proper care, and efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments are accelerated.

To bring the performance to life, Guetta is partnering with the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA), an agency committed to marketing Downtown Miami around the world, supporting local businesses, and improving the quality of life for the nearly 100,000 residents in the city's urban core.

"Downtown Miami is an energetic community beloved by people around the world, and we are determined to keep our city's spirit alive and our residents safe through this crisis," says Christina Crespi, Executive Director of the Miami Downtown Development Authority. "David Guetta's music has always brought people together, and while Miami - and the rest of the world - practices social distancing, there's no better time to unite virtually for a common cause than now."





