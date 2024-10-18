David Guetta Teams Up With Alphaville & Ava Max on New Single 'Forever Young'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-winning global icon David Guetta teams up with chart-topping singer Ava Max and 80’s hitmakers Alphaville to revive their smash-hit “Forever Young.”

Much like Guetta’s huge 2022 hit “I'm Good (Blue)” with Bebe Rexha, which now has over 3 billion streams, the story of “Forever Young” started on TikTok. The track has garnered over 3 million TikTok creations this year, resulting in a huge boost across streaming platforms.

David Guetta put his spin on “Forever Young” this summer, giving it a fresh sound for a new generation of fans, recruiting Ava Max (“Sweet but Psycho,” “Kings & Queens”) to provide the finishing touches to the EDM hit.

This summer, the single became a regular staple at David’s legendary F*** ME I’M FAMOUS! residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, with Ava flying out in September to perform the record to a sold-out crowd at the closing party. The content recorded by fans has started to emerge on TikTok and an official “'Live At Ushuaia” version is now available on David's YouTube channel.

“Forever Young” follows a series of hit singles from Guetta this year. In April, the French dance icon teamed up with OneRepublic for one of his biggest hits yet, “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Raving” with Dutch EDM star Afrojack, and in September, he joined forces with Alesso and Madison Love for the epic “Never Going Home.”

About David Guetta

David Guetta is an iconic DJ, producer, and two-time Grammy winner with 13 Grammy nominations, 7 UK #1 singles, and 40 billion streams. He's topped DJ Mag’s Top 100 four times, won ‘Best Electronic Act’ at the MTV EMAs, and received multiple accolades in 2023, including at the BRITs and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Known for hits like ‘Titanium’, ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’, Guetta continues to collaborate with top stars and push boundaries with his Future Rave project. His United At Home series raised $2 million for charity.

David Guetta's live shows are a spectacle. Renowned for headlining major festivals like Ultra Miami, EDC Vegas, and Tomorrowland, he consistently delivers electrifying performances that blend cutting-edge visuals, pyrotechnics, and his signature sound. His Ibiza residencies, including Future Rave at Hï Ibiza and the legendary F*** Me I’m Famous! at Ushuaïa, draw global crowds of ravers looking for both nostalgic anthems and cutting-edge dance music.

About Ava Max

With over 15.6B worldwide streams, an array of smash collaborations, and multiple RIAA gold and platinum certifications in the US, first-generation Albanian American artist Ava Max has fast proven a true pop superstar, hailed for her seismic voice and theatrical popcraft. Ava made her explosive arrival in 2018 with ‘Sweet but Psycho’, a 4x-platinum hit with 4.6B streams, reaching #1 in over 20 countries and earning diamond and multi-platinum certifications worldwide. The song earned Max international accolades, including the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards’ ‘Best Push Artist’ and an iHeartRadio Titanium Award. She followed with hits like ‘So Am I’, ‘Salt’, and the platinum album ‘Heaven & Hell’, which amassed 13B streams. Her latest album, ‘Diamonds & Dancefloors’, features the hit ‘Million Dollar Baby’. Max also contributed ‘Choose Your Fighter’ to the GRAMMY-nominated ‘Barbie The Album’, with the track amassing over 104M streams. Named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2021, she’s worked with major artists like Guetta, Alan Walker and Jason Derulo.

