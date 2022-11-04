David Guetta & MORTEN Release New EP 'Episode 2'

Hot off the announcement of the launch of their own Future Rave label, David Guetta & MORTEN now announce the imprint's first EP release. Titled 'Episode 2', this stunning and long-awaited 5-track collection serves as a renewed manifesto for everything this duo's influential collaboration stands for.

With more than 20 releases, over 500 million streams, and a residency at Hï Ibiza, David Guetta and MORTEN have proven that the rapid ascent of the new genre is only just beginning. With their very own Future Rave label and a brand new EP, the duo is taking their trademark sound to new heights.

Lead track 'You Can't Change Me' features soaring vocals from one of Guetta's favorite collaborators RAYE which cut against an old-skool trance riff that buzzes with dark energy, providing a stark contrast to her dulcet tones. A song that has 'radio hit' written all over it combined with a massive big room track makes for an absolutely captivating juxtaposition.

Recent single 'Element' is one of the fiercest tracks on the EP, hammering out brutal techno attitude. 'Solar' goes into more stripped-back, atmospheric territory with its introspective darkness, while 'Together' reaches for the stratosphere with its blissed-out vocal and dramatic, warped lead sounds. 'Dominator' rounds off this stellar collection, bringing an epic trance breakdown juxtaposed with bruising hard dance synths and throbbing tribal-techno rhythm.

David Guetta says, "After spending the entire summer in Ibiza and playing the new tracks at my Hï Ibiza residency, I couldn't wait to release them! I'm really happy that we got to work with RAYE again, her voice is absolutely perfect for 'You Can't Change Me' and I love how the track turned out. This EP and our own label is a new chapter for Future Rave, and it's amazing to see how much impact the sound we created is making!"

"I'm really excited to be releasing a second Future Rave EP with David. We've been playing a lot of these tracks over the summer, together during our residency at Hï Ibiza but also at festivals all over the world so I think a lot of people will recognize the tracks. The fact that we are able to release this EP on our own label makes it extra special! I can't believe that what we started 3 years ago has turned into something so huge!" says MORTEN.

Future Rave the label seeks to support and foster the generation of producers that have been inspired by Guetta & MORTEN's ongoing collaborative project, and who helped to spawn future rave as a genre in and of itself. This debut EP sets a mighty high bar and lets aspiring artists know that they will need to bring their A-game to be part of the growing family of producers on the label. The duo hope it will provide more inspiration still and lead to the next evolution of their burgeoning genre.

Listen to the new single here: