David Gray Celebrates His Landmark 'White Ladder: 20th Anniversary' Tour With the Release of 'White Ladder Live' Album

The record captures the second show of a two-night stand in Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on August 5, 2022.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

David Gray Celebrates His Landmark 'White Ladder: 20th Anniversary' Tour With the Release of 'White Ladder Live' Album

GRAMMY® Award-nominated iconic multiplatinum UK singer, songwriter, and performer David Gray unveils his new live album, White Ladder Live. It bottles the energy, passion, and spirit of 2022’s sold out global White Ladder 20th Anniversary Tour, celebrating two decades of his seminal RIAA platinum-certified breakthrough, White Ladder.

The record captures the second show of a two-night stand in Austin, TX at ACL Live at The Moody Theater on August 5, 2022. For the tour and White Ladder Live, his band notably comprised the original White Ladder studio line-up.

Listen on all DSPs or purchase the limited-edition 2LP vinyl gatefold HERE via Laugh A Minute Records.

Boasting a performance of White Ladder in its entirety, the set consists of instantly recognizable anthems such as the ubiquitous “Babylon,” “This Year’s Love,” “Sail Away,” and “Please Forgive Me.” He capped off a rapturous show in style with heartfelt renditions of David Bowie’s “Life On Mars” and “Oh! You Pretty Things.”

Moreover, he tied this electrifying and inspiring evening together with the story in “Bowie, Babylon, Glastonbury 2000,” recounting his historic surprise second show at Glastonbury, the breakout success of “Babylon,” and a chance encounter with the Thin White Duke himself (witnessed by Gray’s dad who escaped a hospital stay to be there). Check out the full tracklisting below.

In 2022, the White Ladder 20th Anniversary Tour canvased North America, packing venues such as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, Pier 17 in New York City and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, to name a few. The tour also traversed South Africa, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in addition to enrapturing 130,000 attendees in arenas across the UK and Ireland.

David Gray commented, “The show we have chosen to focus on for this record is the second night of a two-night run at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. It’s a great venue where the crowd is really on top of you and there isn’t a bad seat in the house. The first night went well, but the second night just took off from the very first note. We were super relaxed in the way that we played, but also completely on the case - add in a lively Texan crowd and you’ve got a night to remember! It was such an amazing tour, and hopefully these recordings really capture some of that magic.”

Stateside, White Ladder went platinum as he earned a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of “Best New Artist.” Pitchfork went on to applaud it as “a phenomenon that defies explanation: a modest collection of love songs recorded in his bedroom by an Everyman who was suddenly Everywhere.” It went 10x-platinum in the UK, became Ireland’s biggest-selling album of all time, and earned Gray the first of two Ivor Novellos.

Keeping busy, David Gray will also feature on the upcoming tribute album The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs of Nick Drake with his version of “Place To Be.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Goo Goo Dolls & Marc Roberge Perform Tom Petty on GMA Photo
Video: Goo Goo Dolls & Marc Roberge Perform Tom Petty on GMA

Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge took to the stage on Good Morning America on ABC for a live performance of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”. Having teamed up to record a soaring cover version of the song earlier this spring, the appearance arrives just ahead of both bands hitting the road on The Big Night Out Tour. Watch the video!

2
DDG Releases New Project Maybe Its Me... Photo
DDG Releases New Project 'Maybe It's Me...'

Breakout multi-platinum Pontiac, MI rapper DDG shares his new project, Maybe It’s Me… The twelve-track rumination on relationship dynamics and the star’s inner psyche features viral hit “I’m Geekin,” plus remixes featuring Luh Tyler, NLE CHoppa, and BIA, and previously shared tracks “Trynna Link” and “This Summer.”

3
Arctic Lake Shares New Single Silver Pendant Photo
Arctic Lake Shares New Single 'Silver Pendant'

Arctic Lake’s Emma Foster and Paul Holliman return with “Silver Pendant,” a luminous celebration of romance. The visualizer for “Silver Pendant,” directed by Marc Oller (George Ezra, Jacob Banks), captures the airy summer vibe of the song with an enchanting loop of Foster, clad in a sundress, tumbling out of the darkness on a swing.

4
Brothers Osborne Announce Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album Photo
Brothers Osborne Announce Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album

For their self-titled release, the brothers enlisted Mike Elizondo (Sheryl Crow, Turnstile, Dr. Dre, Twenty One Pilots, Lin-Manual Miranda) to produce, entrusting him with curating his own band of studio musicians, including Paul McCartney’s drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit. Miranda Lambert provides the LP’s sole guest vocals.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' AlbumAdvertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On SaleTEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On Sale
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live SongsTaylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN
MJ THE MUSICAL