Davey Horne Returns With New Singles 'Welcome To The Future' & 'Diego & Maria'

After an extended break from music, Scottish songwriter and musician - DAVEY HORNE - steps back into the spotlight with the AA-side single: "Welcome to the Future" and "Diego & Maria".

Two sublime, seventies-styled pieces, the tracks mark a welcome return for the Fife talent and showcase the full spectrum of his enviable abilities.

Out today (15 August), "Welcome to the Future", is a southern-rocking runaway train of swampy slide guitars, bluesy barroom pianos, and hammond organs getting the full hammer-and-tongs.

Letting his soaring, rootsy vocal do the talking, "Welcome to the Future" is a song ultimately about escapism; making time to enjoy the now, whilst also maintaining an optimistic outlook for all the promises the future might hold. Wrapping personal admissions in psychedelic obfuscations, it's as time-warping as it is telling. As Horne explains:

"In life we have our ups and downs and in the last few years I've had plenty - at times I definitely was going crazy.... This song is all about trying to take my mind somewhere else. Take the listener and me to a whole other world. I make references to myself in the song but really it is about living life right now and what the future holds. The last lyric 'the people you love will always come back and grab you when you feel the strain, oh how I want you anyway'. Life can be strenuous but I love being alive."

The single is backed with the "Diego & Maria", a tale of two outlaw bounty hunters journeying across the American midwest told with all the drama of a Bob Dylan or Nick Cave narrative, and all the retro groove'n'gusto of Creedence Clearwater Revival or The Allman Brothers at the peak of their powers..

Recorded at Tpot Studios in Perthshire Scotland, both tracks were written by Davey Horne, mastered by Pete Maher (U2, Echo & The Bunnymen) and engineered/mixed by Robin Evans.

Listen to the new single here: