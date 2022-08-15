Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Davey Horne Returns With New Singles 'Welcome To The Future' & 'Diego & Maria'

Davey Horne Returns With New Singles 'Welcome To The Future' & 'Diego & Maria'

Influenced by classic songwriters such as Neil Young, Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan, Davey Horne is a singer-songwriter hailing from Fife, Scotland.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 09, 2022  

After an extended break from music, Scottish songwriter and musician - DAVEY HORNE - steps back into the spotlight with the AA-side single: "Welcome to the Future" and "Diego & Maria".

Two sublime, seventies-styled pieces, the tracks mark a welcome return for the Fife talent and showcase the full spectrum of his enviable abilities.

Out today (15 August), "Welcome to the Future", is a southern-rocking runaway train of swampy slide guitars, bluesy barroom pianos, and hammond organs getting the full hammer-and-tongs.

Letting his soaring, rootsy vocal do the talking, "Welcome to the Future" is a song ultimately about escapism; making time to enjoy the now, whilst also maintaining an optimistic outlook for all the promises the future might hold. Wrapping personal admissions in psychedelic obfuscations, it's as time-warping as it is telling. As Horne explains:

"In life we have our ups and downs and in the last few years I've had plenty - at times I definitely was going crazy.... This song is all about trying to take my mind somewhere else. Take the listener and me to a whole other world. I make references to myself in the song but really it is about living life right now and what the future holds. The last lyric 'the people you love will always come back and grab you when you feel the strain, oh how I want you anyway'. Life can be strenuous but I love being alive."

The single is backed with the "Diego & Maria", a tale of two outlaw bounty hunters journeying across the American midwest told with all the drama of a Bob Dylan or Nick Cave narrative, and all the retro groove'n'gusto of Creedence Clearwater Revival or The Allman Brothers at the peak of their powers..

Recorded at Tpot Studios in Perthshire Scotland, both tracks were written by Davey Horne, mastered by Pete Maher (U2, Echo & The Bunnymen) and engineered/mixed by Robin Evans.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Jesse Roper Returns With 'Cool Whip' From Third LP 'Horizons'
August 15, 2022

Canadian rocker Jesse Roper is back with the sultry and Motown-inspired new single “Cool Whip.” Working closely with famed JUNO-nominated producer Gus Van Go (Metric, The Stills, Whitehorse, Arkells, The Trews, Sam Roberts) on this new collection of songs has pushed Roper into creating some of his best work.
Girls In Synthesis Announce New Album 'The Rest Is Distraction'
August 15, 2022

Featuring frequent collaborators funkcutter and Stanley Bad on horns and violin, respectively, two songs also see Eleni Poulou, ex-The Fall, on keyboards. The album was mixed by long-term collaborator Max Walker, with stunning landscape photographer by Bea Dewhurst. The album was mastered in France by Ayumu Matsuo.
The Chats Announce Biggest UK/EU Tour to Date for 2023
August 15, 2022

The Chats have been touring throughout 2022 playing in front of huge crowds across many countries and today are proud to announce their 2023 UK tour dates with a headline show at Brixton’s 02 Academy in London - their largest show to date. Next year’s tour will also visit venues in Ireland, France, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway.
Annie Keating Releases New Single 'Sunshine Parade'
August 15, 2022

Ahead of a fresh run of UK and Ireland shows this Autumn - ANNIE KEATING - is revealing a surprise new single: “Sunshine Parade”. Released on 15th August, the track is a taster of a brand new EP from the NYC singer-songwriter, ‘Twenty 22 Tour EP’, which will be exclusively available at her upcoming shows.
PBS Confirms THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE Season Two
August 15, 2022

Silvia Martinez, a California home cook who grew up making Mexican dishes she learned from her grandmother, aunts and mother, was revealed as the winner of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE in the season finale. The second season will give home cooks from around the country another opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes.